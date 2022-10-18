TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS AND INJURIES COMPARISON. WHICH COUNTRY IS SAFER?

relative per 100K population | lower is better | 2018 report

WINNER: Israel

From a young age, males are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes than females. About three quarters (73%) of all road traffic deaths occur among young males under the age of 25 years who are almost 3 times as likely to be killed in a road traffic crash as young females.

The risk of dying in a road traffic crash is more than 3 times higher in low-income countries than in high-income countries. More than 90% of road traffic deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Road traffic injury death rates are highest in the African region. Even within high-income countries, people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes.

Approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes and 20 – 50 million are injured every year. Road traffic crashes are a major cause of death among all age groups and the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5–29 years.

An increase in average speed is directly related both to the likelihood of a crash occurring and to the severity of the consequences of the crash. For example, every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase

In car-to-car side impacts, the fatality risk for car occupants is 85% at 65 km/h.

In the serious crash risk. The death risk for pedestrians hit by car fronts rises rapidly (4.5 times from 50 km/h to 65 km/h).

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has set an ambitious target of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2020.

Road traffic crashes cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product.

More than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users: pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Drivers using mobile phones are approximately 4 times more likely to be involved in a crash than drivers not using a mobile phone. Using a phone while driving slows reaction times (notably braking reaction time, but also a reaction to traffic signals), and makes it difficult to keep in the correct lane, and to keep the correct following distances.

Hands-free phones are not much safer than hand-held phone sets, and texting considerably increases the risk of a crash.

Wearing a seat-belt reduces the risk of death among front-seat passengers by 40−65% and can reduce deaths among rear-seat car occupants by 25−75%.

Only 57% of countries require seat-belts to be used in cars by both front-seat and rear-seat passengers (38% of low-income countries, 54% of middle-income countries and 83% of high-income countries).