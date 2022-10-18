TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS AND INJURIES COMPARISON. WHICH COUNTRY IS SAFER?
UPDATE: Assuming the population of USA 321 mil, Israel 8.4 mil, Euro-top 210 mil (Germany 82 mil, France 67 mil, Italy 61 mil):
- Israel: 302 annual deaths
- Euro-top: 10,857 annual deaths
- USA: 34,026 annual deaths
Deaths From Road Traffic Injuries
relative per 100K population | lower is better | 2018 report
|World Best
|Best rate
|USA
|ISRAEL
|Euro-top
|Germany
|France
|Italy
|Monaco
|0.00
|10.60
|3.60
|5.17
|4.30
|5.10
|6.10
Comparing USA Vs. Europe top countries (Germany, France, Italy) Vs. Israel
WINNER: Israel
- Israel’s deaths from road traffic injuries is 1.61 times better than the world average
- Israel’s deaths from road traffic injuries is 2.94 times better than the USA
- Israel’s deaths from road traffic injuries is 1.44 times better than Euro-top
|World average
|Winner
|Times better than world average
|Times better than USA
|Times better than Euro
|Times better than Israel
|5.81
|ISRAEL
|1.61
|2.94
|1.44
|—-
Important Key Facts
- Approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes and 20 – 50 million are injured every year. Road traffic crashes are a major cause of death among all age groups and the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5–29 years.
- The risk of dying in a road traffic crash is more than 3 times higher in low-income countries than in high-income countries. More than 90% of road traffic deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Road traffic injury death rates are highest in the African region. Even within high-income countries, people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes.
- From a young age, males are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes than females. About three quarters (73%) of all road traffic deaths occur among young males under the age of 25 years who are almost 3 times as likely to be killed in a road traffic crash as young females.
- An increase in average speed is directly related both to the likelihood of a crash occurring and to the severity of the consequences of the crash. For example, every 1% increase in mean speed produces a 4% increase in the fatal crash risk and a 3% increase
- In the serious crash risk. The death risk for pedestrians hit by car fronts rises rapidly (4.5 times from 50 km/h to 65 km/h).
- In car-to-car side impacts, the fatality risk for car occupants is 85% at 65 km/h.
- The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has set an ambitious target of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2020.
- Road traffic crashes cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product.
- More than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users: pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.
- Drivers using mobile phones are approximately 4 times more likely to be involved in a crash than drivers not using a mobile phone. Using a phone while driving slows reaction times (notably braking reaction time, but also a reaction to traffic signals), and makes it difficult to keep in the correct lane, and to keep the correct following distances.
- Hands-free phones are not much safer than hand-held phone sets, and texting considerably increases the risk of a crash.
- Wearing a seat-belt reduces the risk of death among front-seat passengers by 40−65% and can reduce deaths among rear-seat car occupants by 25−75%.
- Only 57% of countries require seat-belts to be used in cars by both front-seat and rear-seat passengers (38% of low-income countries, 54% of middle-income countries and 83% of high-income countries).
- The use of child restraints (which include infant seats, child seats and booster seats) can reduce deaths of infants by as much as 70% and deaths of small children by between 54% and 80% in the event of a crash.
Credits
Source: World Health Organization 2018 (based on 2013 stats)
