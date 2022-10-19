Bradford College boosts care sector skills after bumper student intake

As the country celebrates achievements in further education with ‘Colleges Week’ (17-21 October 2022), Bradford College has announced enrolment on health and social care courses are at an all-time high. Student numbers have vastly increased over the last three years, with nearly 400 health and social care students now training at the College. Over 120 additional students commenced courses in the last academic year alone.

The news comes after the latest annual Skills for Care workforce analysis reported by BBC News. Figures show the number of care workers in England falling for the first time, with empty care jobs rising by 52% (165,000) compared to the previous year to March. These figures refer to care home and in-home workers

Bradford College delivers a Level 2 Diploma in Health & Social Care which provides students with a license to practice in the sector. Students work with nearly 30 local employers to achieve care certificates, allowing them to undertake valuable work placements while addressing local skills shortages. Students can then progress on to Level 3 programmes or into employment.

One local employer benefitting from working with Bradford College students is Britannia Care, a registered residential care home specialising in mental health conditions, dementia, and physical disabilities. They have a proud history of ‘providing diverse care to diverse communities’ for over 30 years.

Anis Khan, Director at Britannia Care, said:

“Britannia Care has partnered with Bradford College since 2019, bringing initiatives such as wellbeing, fitness, and cooking classes to our residents and staff team. Our positive partnership continues as we look forward to welcoming 20 new Health and Care students to Britannia. They will be working alongside our fantastic staff team and will gain valuable experience in caring and supporting our residents to a high standard.”



Matt Robinson, Head of Department for Early Years, Care, and Progression to Learning & Work at Bradford College, said:

“The latest reports from the industry show that demand for social care has risen and that a shortage of care workers will increasingly affect individuals and their families in need of critical support. Bradford College is working hard to counter that national trend by training more Health & Care specialists than ever before. This ties to our central ethos of only delivering courses which lead to fulfilling and in-demand careers.”

This week is the fifth national Colleges Week celebration in which encompasses the year-round #LoveOurColleges campaign by the Association of Colleges. Both highlight phenomenal achievements in the further education sector with the focus in 2022 ‘Staff, Students, and Skills’ – as showcased by this latest success at Bradford College.