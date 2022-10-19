Drone trial for clinical transportation – 20-21st October

The Trust is delighted to be working with manufacturing experts Intelsius and drone specialists Herotech8 to pilot the use of drones to transport medical supplies across the hospital site.

The INMED project, which has involved colleagues from across a range of specialities both at MKUH and externally, will see test blood samples transferred autonomously from dedicated drone stations located above our Pathology Unit and at the Saxon Clinic (see image below). The aim of the project is to understand the feasibility of fast, safe and reliable short-range medical transportation by drone.

The pilot will take place on site on the following two days:

Thursday 20 th October: Set-up and test runs to take place between 1pm – 5pm

Friday 21st October: Demonstration flights to take place hourly between 10am – 3pm

The demonstration flights are intended to gather as much data and user feedback as possible for a real-world use case.

All partner organisations, staff, patients and visitors have been made aware that there will be drones in operation across the site during these two day and the pilot will be accompanied at all times for safety and security. If you have any concerns, please contact a member of our security team.