Empty bedsits transformed into modern ‘micro-homes’ to help combat the cost of living crisis for priced out renters

Priced-out private renters are being given the chance to stay in the local community as Hackney Council’s latest Hackney Living Rent homes have been completed.

16 outdated bedsits in Gooch House, Clapton, have been transformed into modern and flexible homes for local residents who are priced out of home ownership but don’t have priority for social housing. Rents have been set at just a third of local incomes, bringing private renters more closely in line with Council rents and saving renters thousands each year following rocketing rents and bills.

Following the success of the borough’s first Hackney Living Rent homes in Bridge House , the Council are keen to continue with the commitment to provide renters with an affordable and fair option in the borough.

It’s all part of the Council’s #BetterRenting campaign to improve standards and affordability for private renters in Hackney. This could help renters who are struggling to save for a deposit and want to build up savings, or renters who are simply looking for a more affordable option.

The Council will let and manage the homes itself through a wholly-owned, not-for-profit company as part of its #BetterRenting campaign – meaning that as well as discounted rent, tenants can be sure they won’t face unwarranted fees and charges or excessive rent increases.

Gooch House is the second phase of Hackney Living Rent homes to be completed. Hackney is committed to supporting private renters and challenging rogue landlords. The Council has pushed for changes such as a database of rogue landlords, stopping letting fees for tenants and ending Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions and introducing living rent homes. Find out more about the Council’s #BetterRenting campaign at hackney.gov.uk/better-renting

