Full weekend closure of M56 J11-12 and A533 Expressway to install new bridge

At the end of October, National Highways will be ready to lift the A533 Expressway bridge into position.

To do this, they’ll need to close the M56 motorway in both directions for one full weekend. At the same time, the A533 Expressway bridge will also be closed in both directions from the Murdishaw roundabout to Preston Brook.

9pm Friday 28 October – 6am Monday 31 October

M56 in BOTH directions, between junctions 11 and 12 and

A533 Expressway bridge, in BOTH directions

The following diversion routes will be in place and clearly signed.

Delays are expected so please allow extra time for your journeys.