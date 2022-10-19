Long service and special achievements recognised at Trust awards

Ambulance staff, volunteers and members of public have been recognised for their long service and special achievements at the second of South East Coast Ambulance Service’s (SECAmb’s) annual award events. Attendees gathered at The Orangery in Maidstone on the evening of Thursday 13 October for the awards which primarily cover the Trust’s Kent region. Chief Executive Commendations were presented across a number of categories including Exceeding Expectations, Clinical Excellence and Voluntary or Community service. A public commendation was awarded to two members of the public, Tristan Woods-Scawen and James McSharry after their quick-thinking saw them administer CPR and save the life of a man close to Sevenoaks Railway Station in September last year. SECAmb was delighted patient, Robert Ingram, was able to attend to see Tristan and James pick up their awards.

Staff and volunteers were recognised for well in excess of 1,000 years’ service as the Deputy Lieutenant of Kent, Mr Bill Cockcroft, attended as The King’s representative to present Queen’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct. Awards for 20, 30 and a staggering 40 years’ NHS service were also presented, while SECAmb’s volunteer community first responders were thanked for 10 years’ service. Full details of all long service and commendation award winners can be found below. The third and final SECAmb annual award ceremony takes place this Thursday, (20 October) for Sussex.

Queen’s Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct Paul Abdey, Paramedic, Paddock Wood James Apps, Ambulance Technician, Ashford Jonathan Barton, Ambulance Technician, Ashford Claire Beardsmore, EOC Development Trainer, EOC East Jennifer Burgess, Ambulance Technician, Ashford Paul Bush, Ambulance Paramedic, Thanet Angela Cavalier, Paramedic Practitioner, Medway Kim Coveney, Ambulance Technician, Medway Gary Cowell, HART Paramedic, Ashford Ruth Dale, Operations Manager, Thanet Claire Dowdall, Operating Unit Manager, Ashford Geoffrey Fitch, Critical Care Paramedic, Ashford Kate Foster, Ambulance Paramedic, Thanet Rupert George, Ambulance Technician, Thanet Phillippa Griffin, Paramedic Practitioner, Thanet Robert Hardingham, Ambulance Technician, Ashford Kelly Hassett, Ambulance Paramedic, Dartford Nick Keech, Paramedic, Associate Director of Operations, East, Thanet Robin King, Operational Team Leader, Ashford Suzanne Lake, Ambulance Technician, Dartford Stuart Lewis, Ambulance Technician, Paddock Wood Keith Layton, Retired Paul Mabberley, Make Ready Centre Manager, Thanet Mark MacDougall, Retired Daniel Obermuller, HART Paramedic, Ashford Gary Ormston, Ambulance Paramedic, Medway Lisa Page, Ambulance Paramedic, Thanet Christopher Proctor, HART Paramedic, Ashford Robert Rennie, Advanced Ambulance Paramedic, Thanet Mark Rollins, Retired Sean Simmonds, HART Paramedic, Ashford Mark Spooner, Make Ready Centre Manager, Paddock Wood Katherine Stone, Operational Team Leader, Thanet Caroline Thomas, Ambulance Technician, Thanet Clare Truzzi-Franconi, Advanced Ambulance Technician, Dartford Robert Truzzi-Franconi, Paramedic Practitioner, Dartford Peter Tucker, Critical Care Paramedic, Ashford Gary Turley, Ambulance Paramedic, Ashford Martin Watson, Operational Team Leader, Polegate and Hastings Emma Williams, Executive Director of Operations, Trust wide. William Whoriskey, Paramedic Practitioner, Medway Ian Woods, Ambulance Technician, Thanet Mark Wright, Paramedic Practitioner, Dartford William Wright, Ambulance Technician, Ashford 20 Years’ NHS Service Karen Ashby, Resource Dispatcher, EOC East, Coxheath Janine Butler, Resource Dispatcher, EOC East, Coxheath Deborah Harvey, Pharmacy Support Worker, Paddock Wood Kirsty Palmer, Clinical Scheduling Assistant, EOC East, Coxheath Susan Pullen, Ambulance Technician, Dartford Stacy Rixon, Operations Manager Clinical, EOC East, Coxheath 30 Years’ NHS Service Peter Ayre, Ambulance Paramedic, Sheppey Jennifer Coombs, Ambulance Paramedic, Ashford Nick Keech, Paramedic, Associate Director of Operations, East, Thanet Deborah Morris, Emergency Medical Advisor, EOC East, Coxheath Robert Truzzi-Franconi, Paramedic Practitioner, Dartford Peter Tucker, Critical Care Paramedic, Ashford Nicholas Walker, HART Paramedic, Ashford 40 Years’ NHS Service Mark Harrison, Clinical Education Lead, Thanet 10 Year’s Voluntary Service Fionuala Brenchley-Sayers, Community First Responder, North and East Kent Carol Lewis, Community First Responder, North and East Kent Chief Executive Commendations Exceeding Expectations Karen Ashby, Resource Dispatcher, Emergency Operations Centre, Coxheath – For the compassion and empathy shown over the phone, which ensured a vulnerable person, seemingly intent on taking his own life, was saved and given the help he needed. Exceeding Expectations Wayne Thurston, Critical Systems Clinical Manager, SECAmb HQ, Crawley – For his calm and dedicated technical support and advice provided to the Trust’s Legal Services team – often providing additional help beyond what was expected of his role. Community or Voluntary Service Andrew Latham, Team Leader, Crawley Community First Responder Scheme – For his work, often going above and beyond, in his volunteering role with the development and roll out of the community first responder falls project, the proof-of-concept sees CFRs trained to support non-injured patient who have fallen. Public Commendation James McSharry and Tristan Woods-Scawen – for their quick-thinking and actions which saw them administer CPR and save the life of a man close to Sevenoaks Railway Station in September last year.

