Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Long service and special achievements recognised at Trust awards

Ambulance staff, volunteers and members of public have been recognised for their long service and special achievements at the second of South East Coast Ambulance Service’s (SECAmb’s) annual award events.

Attendees gathered at The Orangery in Maidstone on the evening of Thursday 13 October for the awards which primarily cover the Trust’s Kent region.

Chief Executive Commendations were presented across a number of categories including Exceeding Expectations, Clinical Excellence and Voluntary or Community service. A public commendation was awarded to two members of the public, Tristan Woods-Scawen and James McSharry after their quick-thinking saw them administer CPR and save the life of a man close to Sevenoaks Railway Station in September last year. SECAmb was delighted patient, Robert Ingram, was able to attend to see Tristan and James pick up their awards.

Staff and volunteers were recognised for well in excess of 1,000 years’ service as the Deputy Lieutenant of Kent, Mr Bill Cockcroft, attended as The King’s representative to present Queen’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct.

Awards for 20, 30 and a staggering 40 years’ NHS service were also presented, while SECAmb’s volunteer community first responders were thanked for 10 years’ service.

Full details of all long service and commendation award winners can be found below.

The third and final SECAmb annual award ceremony takes place this Thursday, (20 October) for Sussex.

Queen’s Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct

Paul Abdey, Paramedic, Paddock Wood

James Apps, Ambulance Technician, Ashford

Jonathan Barton, Ambulance Technician, Ashford

Claire Beardsmore, EOC Development Trainer, EOC East

Jennifer Burgess, Ambulance Technician, Ashford

Paul Bush, Ambulance Paramedic, Thanet

Angela Cavalier, Paramedic Practitioner, Medway

Kim Coveney, Ambulance Technician, Medway

Gary Cowell, HART Paramedic, Ashford

Ruth Dale, Operations Manager, Thanet

Claire Dowdall, Operating Unit Manager, Ashford

Geoffrey Fitch, Critical Care Paramedic, Ashford

Kate Foster, Ambulance Paramedic, Thanet

Rupert George, Ambulance Technician, Thanet

Phillippa Griffin, Paramedic Practitioner, Thanet

Robert Hardingham, Ambulance Technician, Ashford

Kelly Hassett, Ambulance Paramedic, Dartford

Nick Keech, Paramedic, Associate Director of Operations, East, Thanet

Robin King, Operational Team Leader, Ashford

Suzanne Lake, Ambulance Technician, Dartford

Stuart Lewis, Ambulance Technician, Paddock Wood

Keith Layton, Retired

Paul Mabberley, Make Ready Centre Manager, Thanet

Mark MacDougall, Retired

Daniel Obermuller, HART Paramedic, Ashford

Gary Ormston, Ambulance Paramedic, Medway

Lisa Page, Ambulance Paramedic, Thanet

Christopher Proctor, HART Paramedic, Ashford

Robert Rennie, Advanced Ambulance Paramedic, Thanet

Mark Rollins, Retired

Sean Simmonds, HART Paramedic, Ashford

Mark Spooner, Make Ready Centre Manager, Paddock Wood

Katherine Stone, Operational Team Leader, Thanet

Caroline Thomas, Ambulance Technician, Thanet

Clare Truzzi-Franconi, Advanced Ambulance Technician, Dartford

Robert Truzzi-Franconi, Paramedic Practitioner, Dartford

Peter Tucker, Critical Care Paramedic, Ashford

Gary Turley, Ambulance Paramedic, Ashford

Martin Watson, Operational Team Leader, Polegate and Hastings

Emma Williams, Executive Director of Operations, Trust wide.

William Whoriskey, Paramedic Practitioner, Medway

Ian Woods, Ambulance Technician, Thanet

Mark Wright, Paramedic Practitioner, Dartford

William Wright, Ambulance Technician, Ashford

20 Years’ NHS Service

Karen Ashby, Resource Dispatcher, EOC East, Coxheath

Janine Butler, Resource Dispatcher, EOC East, Coxheath

Deborah Harvey, Pharmacy Support Worker, Paddock Wood

Kirsty Palmer, Clinical Scheduling Assistant, EOC East, Coxheath

Susan Pullen, Ambulance Technician, Dartford

Stacy Rixon, Operations Manager Clinical, EOC East, Coxheath

30 Years’ NHS Service

Peter Ayre, Ambulance Paramedic, Sheppey

Jennifer Coombs, Ambulance Paramedic, Ashford

Nick Keech, Paramedic, Associate Director of Operations, East, Thanet

Deborah Morris, Emergency Medical Advisor, EOC East, Coxheath

Robert Truzzi-Franconi, Paramedic Practitioner, Dartford

Peter Tucker, Critical Care Paramedic, Ashford

Nicholas Walker, HART Paramedic, Ashford

40 Years’ NHS Service

Mark Harrison, Clinical Education Lead, Thanet

10 Year’s Voluntary Service

Fionuala Brenchley-Sayers, Community First Responder, North and East Kent

Carol Lewis, Community First Responder, North and East Kent

Chief Executive Commendations

Exceeding Expectations

Karen Ashby, Resource Dispatcher, Emergency Operations Centre, Coxheath – For the compassion and empathy shown over the phone, which ensured a vulnerable person, seemingly intent on taking his own life, was saved and given the help he needed.

Exceeding Expectations

Wayne Thurston, Critical Systems Clinical Manager, SECAmb HQ, Crawley – For his calm and dedicated technical support and advice provided to the Trust’s Legal Services team – often providing additional help beyond what was expected of his role.

Community or Voluntary Service

Andrew Latham, Team Leader, Crawley Community First Responder Scheme – For his work, often going above and beyond, in his volunteering role with the development and roll out of the community first responder falls project, the proof-of-concept sees CFRs trained to support non-injured patient who have fallen.

Public Commendation

James McSharry and Tristan Woods-Scawen – for their quick-thinking and actions which saw them administer CPR and save the life of a man close to Sevenoaks Railway Station in September last year.

