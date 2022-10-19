Trading Standards officials warn of sophisticated scam

Trading standards officers in Hartlepool have issued a warning over a sophisticated scam involving the apparent refund of an Amazon subscription fee.

They raised the alarm after a local resident became suspicious of a caller and had the composure to alert Trading Standards at Hartlepool Borough Council while the scammer was still on the line.

Trading Standards & Licensing Manager Ian Harrison said: “This is a new version of a scam that has been around for some time and starts with a cold call from someone claiming to work for Amazon.

“The number they use may appear to be from the UK, or even local. They say that Amazon has tried to refund you with the £95 annual subscription fee but, by mistake, have actually refunded you with £9,500. They can produce a fake bank account statement for you to see that makes it look as though the mistake is genuine and there is indeed an unexpected £9500 in your bank account. They ask you to pay this money back.

“In reality, the overpayment has never happened and any money you pay them will be lost. To help you complete the fraud, the caller may ask for your bank account details, or for access to your computer.

“Scammers such as these are heartless and have absolutely no care for the hurt and distress they cause to their innocent victims. Even when potential victims do not hand over their money, they can still be left feeling vulnerable and at risk.

“Whilst the calls appear to be from this country, technology allows scammers to mask their real location which makes tracking them down extremely difficult. I would ask that anyone reading this article, passes it on to any friends or family who may be vulnerable, to ensure they are on their guard and do not lose out.”

Anyone who thinks they may have already fallen victim to this scam should contact their bank immediately. Anyone with information about this or any other scam should call the Trading Standards Team at Hartlepool Borough Council on (01429) 523362.