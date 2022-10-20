“Adopting has changed my life for the better”





Lizzy is Lillybelle’s adoptive mum. She and her husband are also mum and dad to their two other adopted children.

“The first time we got to meet our children, it was incredible!”, says Lizzy. “We always have wonderful memories of that Easter, our first Easter as a family, because we had just met the children and we just had the best time. “It’s life-changing, and has changed my life for the better. And it opens my eyes to a world that I didn’t know existed.”

On each occasion, Lizzy and her husband received lots of training, advice and support from Adopt South West.

“Adopt South West have been great,” says Lizzy. “I highly recommend getting onto a therapeutic parenting course if you’re thinking of becoming an adoptive parent. We’ve learned lots of things about ourselves and each other, so the process itself was positive for us.”

Adoption may mean a new start in life, but for many young children their previous lives and contacts remain a really important part of who they are, and keeping in contact with that can be vital.

Lizzy and family keep in touch with the people who are important to their children.

Lillybelle says:

“I’ve got three families in total, but it’s like one big family. I’ve got my birth family, which I still write letters to. I’ve got a foster family, which mummy’s still in contact with. And I’ve got my adoptive family, which I’m living with now. “It’s nice because I don’t actually live with a massive family, so it’s not too overwhelming with so many people. But they’re still in my heart, and they’re still in my mind. I think of them lots and I’ve got loads of memories of them. “It has been difficult sometimes. It’s also been emotional sometimes, but most of the time it’s been great.”

You can listen to the full interview with Lizzy and Lillybelle on our You Tube channel.