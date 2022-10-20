Doncaster Carers’ Wellbeing Service – Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

If you’re living in Doncaster and are an unpaid carer for a loved one, relative or neighbour then we are here to help.

We can support you in your caring role, help you to stay connected in your community and provide you with guidance and advice:

1-to-1 support

We know that being a carer can be challenging at times, which is why our friendly and compassionate team are with you every step of the way to make sure you receive the best possible support.

Peer support

We believe that being a carer is easier when you have people around you who understand what you are going through. Our peer support groups will bring together a network of carers in your local community who will help pick you up when you’re down and celebrate the everyday successes of being a carer.

All our social groups feature bingo, arts and crafts, group quizzes with light-hearted chat and refreshments. For information about our social groups, click here.

Information and guidance

Our job is to make sure that your commitment is recognised by those that matter, and that positive steps are taken to enhance, prioritise and protect your wellbeing. We will identify support services available to both yourself and the person you are caring for.

Doncaster Lions Message in a Bottle

Lions Message in a Bottle is a simple, but effective, way to keep essential personal and medical details where they can be found in an emergency – the fridge. More than 5 million Message in a Bottle kits have been distributed to people with conditions such as diabetes, allergies, disabilities and life-threatening illnesses.

Lions clubs supply the bottles to health centres, doctors’ surgeries and chemists. Paramedics, police, fire-fighters and social services support this life-saving initiative and know to look in the fridge when they see the Lions Message in a Bottle stickers. For more information, click here.