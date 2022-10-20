Equality champions sought to help combat discrimination, injustice and inequality

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is looking for equality champions to help the region’s political leaders and policymakers tackle the discrimination and disadvantage that cause injustice and inequality in society, following work led by Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson.

As part of its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, the Combined Authority is setting up four Equality Panels, covering disability; race; gender; and sexuality.

It is now looking for people with experience of championing equality, particularly for these four protected characteristics, to help put equality, diversity and inclusion at the heart of decision-making for the Combined Authority.

These panels will shape and influence all areas of work in the city region, from employment and skills, to transport and the environment, and will build on the ground-breaking work of the Combined Authority Fairness and Social Justice Advisory Panel.

These Equality Panels will play a key role in supporting the Combined Authority’s Equality, Diversion and Inclusion portfolio, created last year by Mayor Steve Rotheram, and led by Mayor Joanne Anderson as Portfolio Holder.

Mayor Joanne Anderson, Portfolio Holder for Education, Skills, Equality and Diversity, said: “We are building on the work of the Fairness and Social Justice Advisory Board, which has been a great critical friend to Mayor Steve Rotheram and the Combined Authority, scrutinising issues of fairness and equality, but I want to strengthen this challenge.

“That’s why I am introducing four new panels covering disability, gender, race, and sexuality. The evidence tells us this is where we have the most work to do and can have the biggest impact.

“I am looking for volunteers with the skills and experience of campaigning in these areas, as well as genuine links back into their communities to join me in my mission to embed equality, diversity and inclusion into everything the Combined Authority does.”

Each panel will have up to ten members, appointed for a three-year term. Members of each panel will elect a chair, with no more than two from each of the city region’s six boroughs. Panel members will be appointed for a period of three years, with chairs for each panel to be elected from within the panels yearly.

There will be an open recruitment process for all panel members and volunteers can apply to serve on more than one panel. Application forms and further details are available here: https://www.liverpoolcityregion-ca.gov.uk/governance/equality-diversity-and-inclusion/

This further commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion follows the launch earlier this year of the Combined Authority’s Equality Strategy. Developed in partnership with employees, trade union representatives, residents, advisory panels and local authority partners, the Equality Strategy set out how the Combined Authority will prioritise those left behind, disadvantaged, or experiencing discrimination, and reduce inequality by enhancing how public services are delivered.

Specifically, it sets out how it will make sure that people with the protected characteristics set out in the Act, as well as those disadvantaged by their socio-economic status, are not discriminated against in employment, when seeking employment, or when engaged in occupations or activities related to work.

The new Equality Strategy, which will be reviewed every year, also sets out more than 40 specific actions the Combined Authority will take in its three main areas of activity: as a major employer with nearly 1000 staff; as a funder and investor, spending more than £100 million each year, and as a civic leader, with a powerful convening role through the Metro Mayor.