LIVE BLOG: Updates from Cabinet on Friday 21 October at 10am

The council’s Cabinet meets at Liverpool Town Hall on Friday 21 October at 10am, chaired by Mayor Joanne Anderson.

This is where many major decisions around spending, large projects and council policies are made.

You can read the agenda at https://councillors.liverpool.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=1734&MId=19588

Items on the agenda include:

Proposals to make three pop-up cycle lanes permanent

A two-year plan to improve the way the council buys services to deliver best value and social value

The sale of city centre council building Venture Place

Acceptance of a government grant for homelessness and rough sleeping.

We’ll be running a live blog from 10am on Friday to keep you up-to-date with the discussion and decisions as they happen.