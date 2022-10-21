One thousandth fraudulently used Hackney council home recovered

One thousand council homes that were illegally sublet, abandoned or obtained through fraud have been returned to the council housing waiting list – for those in genuine need – thanks to a pioneering Hackney Council scheme.

The Council, working with other social landlords, has led the crackdown on people who have broken the law to fraudulently obtain a home, or seriously flouted their tenancy terms. Including those who:

owned other properties that they were living in

provided false information to apply for a council home

had applied to buy their socially rented home under the Right to Buy scheme even though they were not living in it.

The small team of officers from the Council’s Anti-Fraud service have been working together with colleagues in Housing and Legal to tackle fraudsters. Many of the investigations carried out can be long and complex, taking months to complete.

One of the most common ways people fraudulently use their social rented home is by subletting it. People must use their socially rented property as their main home. Subletting these homes is a criminal offence and could result in prosecution.

The team has also come across cases where people who had fraudulently sublet their properties have attempted to unlawfully evict their subtenants – in the mistaken belief that this would stop the investigation.

Nationally, it is estimated that each case of tenancy fraud costs social landlords, such as the Council, on average £42,000. This includes covering costs of putting people in temporary homes who could have been provided with permanent homes.

Anyone who believes that a Council home is being sublet, has been abandoned, or that the the tenancy was obtained fraudulently should report their concerns to: housing.fraud@hackney.gov.uk

Source link