Active Leeds launches new corporate wellbeing service

Active Leeds has launched a new corporate wellbeing service, in order to support businesses across Leeds create healthier, happier and more resilient workforces.

The new corporate wellbeing offer is based on a partnership approach, with Active Leeds utilising its unique position to support businesses to develop strategies, design interventions and deliver projects that can support better workplace health and wellbeing.

Active Leeds is owned and run by Leeds City Council, with the corporate wellbeing service supporting the council’s clear ambitions to prioritise health and wellbeing and support economic and inclusive growth.

Having worked with leading organisations across the city including John Lewis, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, N-Power and Network rail through a range of pilots, the service is now ready to be rolled out to firms across the city.

Servicing a significant growth within organisations wanting to improve employee health and wellbeing, Active Leeds is in a unique position to join up employees with the extensive range of health and wellbeing services the council, public and voluntary community sector partners provide.

To mark the launch of the corporate wellbeing service Active Leeds are bringing business leaders together at the University of Leeds to share learning and insights to date from the successful pilots on November 24.

Councillor Salma Arif, executive member for public health and active lifestyles: “I am really excited for the launch of our new corporate wellbeing service, linking up organisations from across Leeds with the extensive range of health and wellbeing services offered by Active Leeds can only be a good thing for our city, supporting our ambitions to prioritise health and wellbeing across Leeds.

“I would encourage anyone who may be interested in working with Active Leeds to attend the event next month and hear about the great work that taken place across the pilot events.”

Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council, said: “I am really looking forward to witnessing the positive impact that Active Leeds new corporate wellbeing service will have across the city prioritising employee health and wellbeing and supporting firms across the city to develop resilient work forces.

“The service is a first for the public sector, bringing the extensive experience in health and wellbeing from across the council and public sector to deliver innovative and tailored solutions to support firms and employees across Leeds.”

