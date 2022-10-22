BLMK Digital Strategy – Your chance to get invovled

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Health and Care Partnership is developing a strategy for digital health and care services.

The use of technology and digital access to services was increased due to the Covid Pandemic and many of the ways people receive treatment or advice have changed and may have been supported by digital or remote services.

We would like to understand how residents feel about digital health and care services, what they think works well and what barriers there may be to residents being able to access services in this way.

We want as many people as possible to share their views and help shape services across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, so please complete the survey at https://eu.surveymonkey.com/r/BLMKDigital

The survey runs until Thursday 12 January 2023.

We are also holding in-person focus groups, to register your interest in joining a focus group, please call 01525 624261 or email [email protected]. The focus groups will be held in community venues and we are offering £50 payment in recognition of time and expenses.