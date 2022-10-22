Equine students graduate at Enniskillen Campus



October 22, 2022

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) celebrated the achievements of equine students at a ceremony at Enniskillen Campus on Friday, 14th October 2022.

Proud family members, friends and invited guests gathered to celebrate the graduation of Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care and Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management. At the ceremony the special achievements of the students were recognised.

Dr Eric Long, Head of Education, CAFRE, introduced the platform party. The party included guest speaker Susan Spratt, British Horse Society (BHS) Manager for Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland; Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director and Jane Elliott, Head of Equine at Enniskillen Campus.

In her address to the students Jane Elliott congratulated top students, Jessie Riche, Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Equine Management and Rachael Foster, Level 2 Technical Certificate in Equine Care.

Martin McKendry, College Director addressed students and invited guests, acknowledging the significance of CAFRE’s strong industry links, which contribute to the education and knowledge transfer provision. Mr McKendry recorded his thanks to all those within the equine industry with whom CAFRE has developed strong partnerships.

Applications can be made for Equine courses starting in September 2023. Course and contact details can be found here.