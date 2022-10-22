Inspiring student awards evening celebrates remarkable achievements

The Student Award winners were:

Tamara Denishchuk – 14-16 Student of the Year

Sarah Omer – Adult ESOL Student of the Year

Georgina Eaton – Automotive and Engineering Student of the Year

Remi Newman – Building Services Student of the Year

Nurjahan Begum – Computing and IT Student of the Year

Soloman Macauley – Construction Trades Student of the Year

Jayme-Leigh Harbottle – Early Years Student of the Year

Aishat Mustapha – English and Communications Student of the Year

Patrick Paulo Dela Cruz – Hospitality and Catering Student of the Year

Muhtasim Chowdhury – Science Student of the Year

Cristhian Ariel Espinoza Chiliquinga – SEND Student of the Year

Haben Burhanu – Young ESOL Student of the Year

Flavia Nalikka – Access to Higher Education Student of the Year

Hizelda Dos Santos – Hair and Beauty Student of the Year

Hollie Fletcher – Health Sciences and Social Care Student of the Year

Kristine Ayesiga – Higher Education Student of the Year

Saqib Bashir – Performing Arts Student of the Year

Ria Lee – Sports and Fitness Student of the Year

Kieran Gallagher – Tourism and Aviation Student of the Year

Afraz Hussain – Work Experience Student of the Year

Laura Pirvutu – Accounting and Business Student of the Year

Sylvia Simpson – Apprentice of the Year

Deividas Bukauskas – A Level Art and Design Student of the Year

Geovanny Rodriguez – A Level Business Accounting and Law Student of the Year

Dylan Collar – Creative Industries Student of the Year

Avani Manoj Snigdha – GCSE Student of the Year

Elizabeth McMahon – A Level Humanities Student of the Year

Annie-May O’Neil – Mathematics Student of the Year

Teerath Sanghera – A Level Science and Maths Student of the Year

Libby Ramsden – A Level Health Sciences and Social Care Student of the Year

Thomas Curtling – Uniformed Services Student of the Year

Gracie Edgerton – Group Principal’s Award for Contribution to College Life

Maciej Chumikowski and Talha Ibne Alam – Group Principal’s Award for Outstanding Achievement

Ayesha Behzad – Green Ambassador of the Year

Sport Coaching Academy Team – Group Principal’s Award for Team of the Year

Shah Sufian Kamali – The Françoise Beregovoi Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Community

