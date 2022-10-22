Inspiring student awards evening celebrates remarkable achievements
The Student Award winners were:
Tamara Denishchuk – 14-16 Student of the Year
Sarah Omer – Adult ESOL Student of the Year
Georgina Eaton – Automotive and Engineering Student of the Year
Remi Newman – Building Services Student of the Year
Nurjahan Begum – Computing and IT Student of the Year
Soloman Macauley – Construction Trades Student of the Year
Jayme-Leigh Harbottle – Early Years Student of the Year
Aishat Mustapha – English and Communications Student of the Year
Patrick Paulo Dela Cruz – Hospitality and Catering Student of the Year
Muhtasim Chowdhury – Science Student of the Year
Cristhian Ariel Espinoza Chiliquinga – SEND Student of the Year
Haben Burhanu – Young ESOL Student of the Year
Flavia Nalikka – Access to Higher Education Student of the Year
Hizelda Dos Santos – Hair and Beauty Student of the Year
Hollie Fletcher – Health Sciences and Social Care Student of the Year
Kristine Ayesiga – Higher Education Student of the Year
Saqib Bashir – Performing Arts Student of the Year
Ria Lee – Sports and Fitness Student of the Year
Kieran Gallagher – Tourism and Aviation Student of the Year
Afraz Hussain – Work Experience Student of the Year
Laura Pirvutu – Accounting and Business Student of the Year
Sylvia Simpson – Apprentice of the Year
Deividas Bukauskas – A Level Art and Design Student of the Year
Geovanny Rodriguez – A Level Business Accounting and Law Student of the Year
Dylan Collar – Creative Industries Student of the Year
Avani Manoj Snigdha – GCSE Student of the Year
Elizabeth McMahon – A Level Humanities Student of the Year
Annie-May O’Neil – Mathematics Student of the Year
Teerath Sanghera – A Level Science and Maths Student of the Year
Libby Ramsden – A Level Health Sciences and Social Care Student of the Year
Thomas Curtling – Uniformed Services Student of the Year
Gracie Edgerton – Group Principal’s Award for Contribution to College Life
Maciej Chumikowski and Talha Ibne Alam – Group Principal’s Award for Outstanding Achievement
Ayesha Behzad – Green Ambassador of the Year
Sport Coaching Academy Team – Group Principal’s Award for Team of the Year
Shah Sufian Kamali – The Françoise Beregovoi Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Community
