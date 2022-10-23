Liverpool’s Remembrance Sunday plans unveiled

A series of events will take place in Liverpool to mark Remembrance Sunday this year.

The main focus is the Remembrance Service on 13 November, which is returning to St George’s Plateau for the first time in three years.

Thousands of people will gather as the city falls silent to remember those who have lost their lives during two world wars and conflicts around the world since.

This year’s event will also reflect the important role personnel from Commonwealth countries play in the UK armed forces.

According to the Royal British Legion, over 6,000 personnel from foreign and Commonwealth countries are currently serving in the UK armed forces, with more recruited each year to fill technical and specialist roles.

The service will begin at 10.40am, accompanied by The Band of The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and The Pipes and Drums of The Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association.

At 11am the traditional firing of the gun will signify the start of the two-minute silence, with another firing to mark its conclusion.

Following the silence, the traditional wreath-laying and service by key civic, Military and religious leaders, the parade will then march from St George’s Plateau to salute the Cenotaph and poppy petals will fall from the roof of St George’s Hall.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, former Royal Marine Chris Caroe, who served during the conflict, will speak during the service.

In addition, On Friday 11 November and Sunday 13 November, the Hall of Remembrance at Liverpool Town Hall will be open from 9am – 4pm displaying letters and birthday cards written by Liverpool mothers to their sons who were serving during the Battle of the Atlantic. It includes the poignant ‘voices’ of ordinary Merseyside families caught up in the upheaval, grief, and uncertainty of World War II. The letters have been loaned by the Royal Navy and Western Approaches Museum.

St George’s Hall, Liverpool Town Hall and the Cunard Building, will be lit up red from Friday 11 November – Sunday 13 November to mark the Remembrance weekend.

Road closures

The following closures will be in place on Sunday 13 November:

William Brown Street from Byrom Street – 7am -1pm.

London Road between Seymour Street and Lime Street – 9:30am – 1pm

Commutation Row between Islington and Lime Street – 9:30am – 1pm

Islington between Fraser Street and Commutation Row – 9:30am – 1pm

Lime Street between London Road and Copperas Hill 9:30am – 1pm

St. Johns Lane and St. George’s Place between Old Haymarket and Lime Street – 9.30am – 1pm

Skelhorne Street between Bolton Street and Lime Street – 9:30am – 1pm

Queens Square Bus Station will be closed from 9:30am to 1pm

Access for the Holiday Inn Hotel and St John’s car park will be facilitated from Elliot Street / Lime Street junction.

All closures will be signed and stewarded and will remain in force only for as long as is necessary.

Lord Mayor and Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Roy Gladden, said: “Events in Ukraine this year show why it is really important to pay tribute to those who have served to protect and uphold the freedom we have in this country today.

“It is not just the two World Wars that have cost lives, but other conflicts as well.

“This year I wanted us to focus on the contribution that personnel from Commonwealth countries make to our armed forces, and we are working to make sure their role is reflected during the service.

“2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Falklands Conflict, which saw the loss of 12 lives on board the Liverpool registered Atlantic Conveyor. Earlier this year we held a service at the Pier Head to remember the crew who died.

“We must remember that at this very moment there are armed forces personnel from Liverpool stationed around the world, serving our nation, who could be called into action at any time.

“Ultimately we must make sure that the sacrifices made by those who serve are never forgotten and as we have seen in many previous years, Liverpool does its very best to honour them.”

Former Royal Marine Chris Caroe, who served in the Falklands, said: “Forty years on from the Falklands conflict, it only seems like yesterday that as a young 21 year old junior office in the Royal Marines that I had the privilege to lead 32 men, 8,000 miles away and bring them all back, having accomplished all the tasks laid before us.

“They were outstanding, quick thinking, dedicated immensely fit with a wry sense of humour that carried them through those long dark wet nights in the field.

“To a man they were invincible and it was an honour to lead such men into battle.”