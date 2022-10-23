Local hospitals celebrate healthcare heroes at the Doncaster Dome

Staff within the Trust nominated their colleagues, highlighting notable achievements and exceptional contributions from individuals and teams which have gone above and beyond throughout the course of their work. As in previous years, hundreds of worthy nominations were submitted across the award categories, creating a challenge for the judging panel to decide.

Over the course of the evening, prizes were announced for winners in a variety of categories including Rising Star and Champions in Wellbeing, Development and Inclusion. Alongside their wider colleagues, these incredible individuals, including the fellow commendable nominees, have worked tirelessly throughout the year to ensure that patients receive high quality care each and every day – either by directly supporting care and treatment, or by enabling this work.

The 10 hospital heroes this year are:

Rising Star: Bethany Trout (Physio Apprentice)

Lifetime Achievement: Alasdair Strachan

Development Champion: Mr Auos Al-Dujaily (Obs and Gynae)

Inclusion Champions: International Nurse Recruitment and Education team

Patient Champion: Maria Massey (Staff Nurse, Day Surgery)

Wellbeing Champion: Kerry Turner (Adult Speech and Language Manager)

Change Champions: St Leger Ward team (St Leger Ward)

Behind the scenes champion: Ronald Stretton (Information Analyst)

Medical/Clinical Team of the Year: Skin Integrity

Star of the Year: Lawrence Millsom, Service Assistant

Non-clinical team of the year: Bassetlaw Bereavement Counsellors

This year’s highly anticipated ceremony took place at The Dome, hosted by Heart Radio DJ, David ‘Dixie’ Dixon. Around 350 healthcare professionals from across the Trust attended the evening, hearing the inspiring stories of all ten winners, as well as nominees.

All individuals who attended were asked to undertake a lateral flow test before arrival (wherever possible), as well as to consider their attendance if they believed they could be symptomatic of COVID-19, or had been in close proximity of someone with the illness.

Speaking at the ceremony, Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said “The Star Awards are a fantastic way to showcase the incredible achievements of our colleagues and teams. This is the first time we have been able to come together in one room for such an event since 2019, and as such it made tonight’s proceedings that little bit more special.

“This year we received a record number of nominations and throughout the past two years particularly, colleagues really have given there all as we navigated the turbulent waters of the pandemic and onwards towards recovery.

“I want to congratulate our worthy winners and nominees – I hope everyone had a fantastic night, and thank you for everything that you do, day-in and day-out.”

Each year the Star Awards is sponsored generously by various organisations and companies who offer their support in celebrating the local healthcare champions. The sponsors for this year included:

BPP University School of Nursing

Doncaster College

University of Sheffield

Sheffield Hallam University

Tusker

Sodexo Health & Care

Fleet Solutions

Smith and Nephew

Genesis

IHP Vinci

Maxxima

Holt Doctors

In holding the Star Awards the Trust takes pride in congratulating all the diverse and amazing contributions of individuals and teams across DBTH.