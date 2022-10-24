Latest round of Household Support Grants launched to support residents with rising cost of living

Applications are now open for the latest round of Household Support Grants, providing direct support to those who haven’t been able to access other government funding.

The financial support from these new schemes will help the families most in need in our borough with the rising cost of living and comes in two separate funds.

Energy Rebate Scheme

This scheme will support those who were not eligible for the previous £150 council tax energy rebate scheme. You can apply for a one-off payment of £150 directly into your bank account or as credit to your council tax account if you meet the eligibility criteria listed below:

You or anyone living in your household must not have already received the £150 council tax energy rebate payment.

You or your partner must be responsible for paying council tax on your property on or after 2 April. You can also apply if you are responsible for paying council tax on an unoccupied property on or after 1 April.

You or your partner must be liable for paying the energy costs for the property you’re applying for.

Cost of Living payment

Anyone on a low-income benefit of disability payment from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) may have already received a Cost of Living payment. This scheme will support those who were not eligible for the initial payment from the DWP and are receiving one of the qualifying benefits.

Residents on low-income benefits and tax credits

Qualifying benefits:

Universal Credit.

Jobseekers Allowance.

Employment and Support Allowance.

Income Support.

Pension Credit.

Child Tax Credit.

Working Tax Credit.

You can apply for a one-off payment of £326 directly into your bank account if you:

Didn’t receive the initial Cost of Living payment from the DWP.

Receive one of the qualifying benefits listed above.

Have an assessment period between 26 May and 31 August.

Residents on disability benefits:

Attendance Allowance.

Constant Attendance Allowance.

Disability Living Allowance.

Personal Independence Payment.

Armed Forces Independence Payment.

War Pension Mobility Supplement.

You can apply for a one-off payment of £150 directly into your bank account if you:

Didn’t receive the initial Disability Cost of Living payment from the DWP.

Receive one of the qualifying benefits listed above.

Have an assessment period between 26 May and 31 August.

To find out more information and apply for these Household Support Grants, visit our More Money in Your Pocket webpage and click on Household Support Grants.

Councillor Caroline Makinson, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “With the rising cost of living being a major concern in our communities, we’re committed to working with our partners to support people through this period of uncertainty and continuing to help those who need it most. As part of this, we’re helping you get financial advice through More Money in Your Pocket, supporting community initiatives and making sure government funding gets to you.

“If you qualify for any of these Household Support Grants, please apply today and share these schemes with your family, friends and communities.”

Our More Money in Your Pocket webpage provides a whole host of information on getting help with the rising cost of living. You’ll find information and advice about free or discounted support from many other websites, offering help in a range of areas.