Trust appoints three new NEDs

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust are pleased to welcome three new non-executive directors (NEDs) to the board.

The newly appointed NEDs are Fergus Singleton, Robby Ryan and Carl Fitzsimons.

Fergus joins the Trust from the defence industry where has worked at British Aerospace having joined as an apprentice in the 1980s. He has a wealth of experience in leading large operational teams and has also extensive knowledge of transformation. Speaking about his appointment to the board at BTH he said: “I have spent a huge amount of time in the region’s hospitals with my severely disabled son, James, who suffered a catastrophic brain injury during childbirth. I think we’ve experienced the best and the worst of the NHS with James. I am really pleased to join the BTH team and I’m hoping to use my experiences to help in any way that I can.”

Robby worked most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Blackpool and The Fylde College, but has spent a long career as a Chartered Accountant and Finance Directors in a range of positions both in the UK and abroad. He said: “I am always humbled when I come into contact with the NHS and I am therefore delighted to now be a part of this great organisation. I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to support the Trust in its great work and in dealing with the many challenges ahead.”

Carl has spent most of his career transforming HR and Learning and Development agendas in some of Europe’s leading FMCG and Manufacturing organisations, building leadership capability at Executive team and Board level and technical expertise in the areas that matter. He said: “I am both honoured and delighted to be invited to join the board of an organisation so critical to the health of the Fylde Coast region and along with my new colleagues, I hope to play a small part in support of the Trusts continuous improvement journey.”