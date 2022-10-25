Dazzling display launched from iconic landmark

Halton’s fireworks display on Saturday November 5th will be launched from the Silver Jubilee Bridge for the first time.

This year’s theme is the movies, with a Eurovision twist! The build-up will start at 6.30pm from the viewing areas on the promenades at West Bank, Widnes, and Mersey Road, Runcorn, and the fireworks will be set off at 7.30pm.

For safety reasons, the Silver Jubilee Bridge will be closed from 9am-9pm to all traffic. Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the footpath during the day, but this will close from 7pm to 8pm.

A number of roads will be closed around both viewing areas from 5.30pm. There is no parking available at West Bank – however, car parking will be available at the Municipal Building, Caldwell Road and the Stadium, which are a 10-15 minute walk. The area around the Decks in Runcorn, including the footpath between Irwell Lane and Mersey Road, will also be closed off to the public from 4pm.

We ask spectators not to bring sparklers or fireworks as these can be dangerous in busy areas.

This year’s fireworks is only going ahead thanks to the huge generosity of local businesses: Beesley & Fildes, CDP/Marshalls, DCBL, Esken, Halton Housing, Langtree, Culina/Stobart and Tarmac who are all sponsoring this year’s event for Halton residents.

Cllr Paul Nolan, Halton Borough Council’s portfolio holder for culture and leisure services, says: “We are so pleased to be able to organise the fireworks event this year for our community. With the cost of living crisis a significant concern to our residents and businesses, we hope this free to attend event will give everyone a night to enjoy in safety.”

* Pains Fireworks, the company providing this year’s display, are fully committed to reducing the environmental impact, which is why they have taken steps to ensure that every display they deliver is carbon neutral.

Media reports on the impact of fireworks displays on the environment are often inaccurate with claims made about the quantities and types of pollutants produced. The truth is that a medium sized fireworks display actually produces the equivalent of an average car travelling around 20 miles.

There is also a growing perception that fireworks displays should be replaced by so-called greener alternatives such as drone shows and lasers which are perceived to be more environmentally friendly. However, the reality is that the electricity consumption of multiple drones and lasers is likely to create a far greater carbon footprint than that of a firework display.