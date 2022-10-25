National award for Perry Barr Residential Scheme

National recognition has been given to the council-led regeneration of Perry Barr in the form of a prestigious RICS UK Award.

The Perry Barr Residential Scheme was named as winner in the Residential Project category of the 2022 edition of the awards during a ceremony on Friday (October 21).

Nominated by the council along with project partners Arcadis and Lendlease, the scheme will deliver 1,400 homes in its first phase as part of a wider programme to deliver 5,000 new homes in the area over the next two decades.

With Arcadis as lead consultant and Lendlease as principal contractor, the project has overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19, outstripping social value targets, providing jobs, training, apprenticeships, and local small-medium enterprise spend in a high unemployment area.

When landing the regional version of the award earlier this year, judges’ comments were: “This project has showcased a massive and important regeneration scheme to the city delivered by a very professional team working in collaboration with many partners within a tight timescale.”

Reacting to the national honour which has now followed, Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “It is vital that investment and growth in Birmingham has a benefit for people in all parts of the city.

“The regeneration of Perry Barr presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the council to help shape a better future for one of our suburbs that has long required investment.

“The improvements and transformation over the last few years have been stunning and it is fantastic that the development industry is recognising the hard work and effort of everyone that has been involved so far on this project that is crucial to the Birmingham’s future prosperity. This award will no doubt give the local residents of Perry Barr more to be proud of as a place to live, work and do business.”

Anna Evans, Lendlease’s Project Director for the Perry Barr Residential Scheme, said: “This award is tremendous recognition for the efforts of every single member of the team working at Perry Barr.

“It’s a project that will deliver thousands of high-quality new homes and have a lasting impact on the area for generations to come.”

Darren Clarke, Senior Partner at Arcadis, added: “Arcadis feels extremely privileged and proud to have worked on the Perry Barr Residential Scheme since its inception alongside Birmingham City Council and its partners.

“Despite significant unforeseen challenges, the exemplary behaviours, standards, and values of true collaboration throughout phase one helped the council fulfil its primary objectives, whilst setting a high benchmark for other similar regeneration projects across Birmingham.

“As a core part of the wider Perry Barr Regeneration programme, this scheme will help unlock further phases of inclusive growth in line with the Perry Barr 2040 masterplan, making Perry Barr a destination of choice offering a high-quality mix of housing.

“This award is testimony to excellent partnership working and the dedication and hard work of a tight-knit team throughout.”