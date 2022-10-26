Ice to see you again as popular outdoor skating rink returns to Leeds

The hugely popular Ice Cube@Christmas outdoor skating rink will be back on Millennium Square next month, headlining a host for Christmas family fun in Leeds.

Taking over Millennium Square for the second year from November 25, with a string of attractions and stalls also on nearby Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street, Leeds’s coolest attraction will be open every day (except Christmas Day and Boxing Day) up until New Year’s Eve.

Taking centre stage on Millennium Square, the 400 sqm real ice rink will feature a transparent marquee-styled roof to ensure sessions can take place whatever the weather.

The popular Penguin Club will be available every Saturday and Sunday at 10am, giving young children the chance to take their first steps on to the ice in a fun and safe environment with the assistance of the penguin skating aids.

For those looking to build confidence on the ice, a limited number of one-to-one skating lessons will also be available every weekend. The rink is open to wheelchair users and other disabled persons across all skating sessions as well as on dedicated accessible sessions taking place every Thursday at 10am.

Alongside the ice rink, there will also be a selection of local and international street food and drink available from Alpine inspired chalet style huts and Christmas themed stalls including the beautifully crafted Christmas Tree Bar positioned between the owls of Leeds Civic Hall.

Festive food options will include authentic German bratwurst sausages, Yorkshire pudding wraps, Canadian style poutine, Italian meatballs, churros, waffles and much more.

New for this year is an exciting alpine inspired Ski Bar, complete with gondolas, chairlifts, skis and a four metre-high illuminated Ski Bear.

The event will also feature a family funfair extending to Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street, where thrill-seekers can climb aboard the 30m high Star Flyer or check out the North Pole Funhouse alongside a selection of Children’s’ festive themed rides and games.

The traditional Golden Gallopers carousel ride will also be back on Cookridge Street plus visitors will once again be able to enjoy the best view of the city from the 110ft Leeds Wheel of Light on Victoria Garden from Nov 19.

The much-loved Thor’s Tipi will once again be bringing their Viking-inspired Christmas experience with cosy fires, mulled wine and hearty winter treats to Victoria Gardens from November 19. More information can be found on their website.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council and executive member economy, culture and education, said:

“Following the success of last year’s event, it is great to see the Ice Cube@Christmas back in the city centre animating some of our key public spaces and providing a wide range of festive experiences and opportunities for the families, residents and visitors to enjoy.

“I look forward to seeing everyone out there enjoying a wonderful Christmas and celebrating all that Leeds has to offer.”

ENDS