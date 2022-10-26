Lynne Eastham appointed Director of Midwifery at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals

A Registered Nurse and Midwife, Lynne joins Blackpool Teaching Hospitals on 31 October as Director of Midwifery with more than 25 years’ experience in managerial and leadership roles, most recently as Associate Director of Midwifery and Nursing at Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust.

From her personal experience, Lynne knows the extraordinary, lifelong impact midwives have on the new parents and babies they care for, making her passionate about taking on this new role.

“On a personal note, my favourite memory from my midwifery career so far was a delivery I was involved in 18 years ago. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was assisting in the birth of my stepdaughter. This has formed a very special bond between us.

“Professionally I have been pivotal in supporting maternity services through making improvements to meet recommendations of national bodies and best practice and working with stakeholders and teams to reshape services.

On her approach as a director, Lynne added “I am very much a ‘people person’ and truly believe that involving colleagues and the people who use our services is the route to a happy workforce and safe, high-quality care.”

As the professional lead for midwifery in Maternity and Neonatal Services, Lynne will lead and deliver on the recommendations of the Ockenden Report into maternity care and the Clinical Negligence Scheme for Trusts (CNST), and ensure the CQC must-dos and should-dos are embedded from the recent CQC inspection.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting new teams and new people. With the launch of our five-year strategy, it’s an exciting time to join the Trust and be put in a position to influence positive change.”

Lynne’s caring responsibilities don’t stop when work ends. Back home she has three dogs to walk, Bella, Mabel and Betty – and not forgetting Bob the cat and acts as taxi driver for her 18 years old daughter