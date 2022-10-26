Trust committed to further improvements following publication of CQC report

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) has reaffirmed its commitment to making improvements following the publication today, (Wednesday 26 October), of a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

The inspection, which took place in August, and looked at SECAmb’s urgent and emergency care, as well as its resilience teams, sees the Trust’s overall rating move from ‘Good’ to ‘Requires Improvement’. The individual rating for Caring remains rated as ‘Good’.

The inspection also checked on the Trust’s progress in meeting the requirements from a well-led inspection which took place in February. The February inspection resulted in an ‘Inadequate’ well-led rating, rated the Trust NHS 111 service as ‘Good’ but suspended other ratings until the latest inspection had been completed.

SECAmb is pleased the care provided by its staff was recognised with a ‘Good’ rating and that inspectors found and were encouraged that Trust leaders were showing a sense of urgency in prioritising the issues which had previously been identified.

SECAmb Interim Chief Executive, Siobhan Melia, was appointed in July this year. She said: