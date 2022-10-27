Bird flu confirmed in Coventry – Coventry City Council

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has confirmed there is avian influenza A(H5N1) in wild bird populations in Coventry.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is urging people in Coventry not to touch any sick, injured or dead wild birds across the city, following reports of die off in birds including swans and Canada geese across a number of locations, including Swanswell Park in Hillfields, and Quinton Pool in Cheylesmore.

Sarah Smith UKHSA West Midlands Consultant in Health Protection specialising in avian influenza, said:

“The A(H5N1) strain is currently the most common strain of bird flu in this country and is highly pathogenic to other birds. The risk to the public from avian flu remains very low, however it is possible for humans to catch the virus, so it is vital that people do not touch any sick or dead birds, or have contact with their droppings, eggs or bedding, which may also be contaminated. As a precaution, anyone who has been in direct contact with a sick or dying bird in an area where the infection has been confirmed, will require close monitoring and follow up with UKHSA.”

Coventry City Council and UKHSA West Midlands are working together and liaising with Defra and APHA to manage the situation and protect public health and reduce the risk to other birds, wildlife and pets.

Dr Allison Duggal, Director of Public Health at Coventry City Council, said:

“It is important to say that now we have confirmed that these cases are bird flu, we need to take appropriate action. People do not need to be alarmed by this development, but we are urging people to be sensible and cautious.

“Avian flu is an infectious virus which spreads among birds, but it is very unusual for humans to be affected. However, it is possible for humans to catch the virus through close contact with an infected bird, dead or alive. Therefore, it is very important that you do not touch any sick or dead wild birds you may find.”

Signs reinforcing this message are being placed in Coventry parks as a precaution, which also urges people to keep dogs on a lead and stick to paths to minimise any risk of spread.

Reporting a dead bird

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to Coventry City Council via the online form or call 08085 834 333.

Members of the public who have been in contact with sick or dead birds and their droppings should make sure any footwear is properly cleaned and thoroughly wash their hands in soap and water. They should then notify the UK Health Security Agency’s West Midlands Health Protection Team on 0344 225 3560 so that public health experts can determine if further action is necessary to protect their health, including the prescription of anti-viral medication.

Anyone who keeps poultry or captive birds can register them at tradingstandards@coventry.gov.uk for advice and updates. They should also take extra precautions including keeping their birds indoors or taking appropriate steps to keep them separate from wild birds. The RSPCA has provided a simple guide to help backyard flock keepers to protect their birds from bird flu. It is important to be vigilant for any signs of disease, if you are concerned about your birds’ health or suspect Avian Influenza, please contact your vet immediately.