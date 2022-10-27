Birmingham’s Warm Welcome spaces open

A network of free-to-use Warm Welcome sites is being made available across Birmingham, with the first hubs opening today as part of the city’s response to the cost of living crisis.

Working with our partners, and building on the community response during the pandemic, Birmingham City Council is working with a partnership of voluntary and community sector organisations to help grow a network of spaces for people to use and visit during the winter period and beyond.

They provide a free, warm welcoming space where people can come to take part in activities, access services and get practical advice and support, as well as meet members of their community, and so far include a number of leisure centres, Northfield arts forum and Spitfire advice centre.

Additionally, our libraries across the city are open and continue to have facilities and activities available for people of all ages.

Cllr John Cotton, Cabinet Member for Social Justice, Community Safety & Equalities, said: “Following our declaration of a Cost of Living emergency in Birmingham, I am glad to see this network taking shape, which will help everyone struggling in the current climate.

“The Warm Welcome network is more than about keeping warm, it’s about providing space for communities to come together, to support one another as well as providing access to advice and information that will help them cope during the winter months and beyond.

“We recognise that there is already a wealth of existing spaces and activity within the city, and we want to help connect the people of Birmingham to this. If you already provide this type of space, or would like to, the council would love to hear from you and ask that you register to the Birmingham Warm Welcome network so that you are included in our directory.”

You can register by completing an online form here.

Warm Welcome spaces will be:

Free to access and use, with no hidden costs

Be heated and able to provide basic refreshments (eg tea/coffee)

Welcoming, inclusive, non-judgmental safe spaces for all who work, volunteer or use them

Able to signpost visitors to information need for further help and support

For more details on the Warm Welcome network and cost of living advice and support, visit the council’s website – https://www.birmingham.gov.uk/livingsupport