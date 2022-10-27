Join the Mayor for a fun night out

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brian Cowie is inviting people to join him for a social evening with live music.



It’s on Wednesday 16th November at Hartlepool Cricket Club in Park Drive at 7pm and will feature entertainment by the Phoenix Variety Showgroup plus a pie and pea supper, a raffle, tombola and a ‘Play Your Cards Right’ game.

Tickets cost £10 each and profits will go to the Mayor’s chosen charities – Alice House Hospice and Miles For Men & Walk For Women.

Councillor Brian Cowie

Councillor Cowie said: “I hope people will join me for what’s sure to be a great night out with some fine live music plus a tasty supper into the bargain.

“It’s all in aid of two fantastic charities which do so much to help local people, so please come along and bring your friends too!”

Tickets must be purchased by Friday 11th November. Anyone with specific dietary requirements is asked to please make this known when booking.

Tickets are available from the Registration & Members’ Services Team at Hartlepool Civic Centre on (01429) 523702 or 523704 or email MEMSEC@hartlepool.gov.uk