New parking charges start in Norwich

Following a five-year price freeze, Norwich City Council is introducing new car park charges in all council-owned car parks from tomorrow (27 October 2022).

The new charges come into effect after a period of public consultation and apply to the city council multi-storey (St Andrews, St Giles and Rose Lane) and pay and display surface car parks.

The tariffs provide a more consistent approach to parking charges and generate essential income for the council to maintain and invest in its car parks and help to protect vital services for residents. Prices remain competitive with city centre privately owned car parks and other council car parks in comparable cities elsewhere in the country.

The increase in charges had the backing of those who responded to the council’s 2022-23 budget consultation in which they gave their support to the council to prioritise increasing fees and charges to protect services.

Councillor Mike Stonard, cabinet member for inclusive and sustainable growth, said:

“The decision to increase these charges has been an extremely difficult one for the council and not one we have made lightly.

“We have resisted price increases for many years and kept the tariffs low as visitors returned to the city after the pandemic, but the council now faces significant financial challenges, which means vital services will be heavily impacted if we don’t make these kind of changes.”

The income from the increased charges will be used to allow future improvements to the council’s parking provision across the city, which receives no other income and will help fund the delivery of other vital council services.

These changes also support wider transport policies, which include encouraging residents to seek other, more sustainable modes of travel.

Blue badge discounts will remain the same at both multi-storey and pay and display car parks. For those who use city council car parks regularly, cost-effective three, six and 12-monthly season tickets are still available to purchase.

One of the council’s corporate priorities is to work with partners to increase sustainable transport and improve air quality. If people are looking to leave the car at home to save money, there are other great options for accessing the city such as Norwich Park and Ride or Beryl bikes and scooters.

The new tariffs are estimated to generate an additional £600,000 a year for council services.

The new pricing structure and FAQs can be found on the city council website at www.norwich.gov.uk/parking

Additional info

Norwich City Council own and manage three multi-storey car parks and 11 surface pay and display car parks around the city.

Across the pay and display surface car parks there have been subtle variations in the individual hourly / daily tariffs, these have now been amended to three consistent charge bands so some fees will have increased by more than others.

This will be the first rise of city council owned car park tariffs since 2017.

Beryl Bikes – if you live in the Greater Norwich area then why not try using a Beryl bike, ebike or scooter? With 95 bays now installed across the area, including the recently launched bays in Wymondham. 113,793 people are a five minutes-walk from a bay. Download the app and find your nearest bay today at https://beryl.cc/scheme/norwich.

Park and Ride – If you’re coming from further away, then why not try the Norwich Park and Ride. With four convenient sites around the outskirts of the city and buses running every 20 minutes from Norwich Airport, Harford, Sprowston and Thickthorn you can leave the car and sit back and enjoy the ride into the centre of Norwich. Find out more by visiting https://www.konectbus.co.uk/norwich-park-ride