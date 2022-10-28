Partners come together to celebrate award winning Pullman Green site in Hexthorpe  

Next phase of former Railway Works celebrated.

Countryside, the UK’s leading mixed tenure developer welcomed partners to the former Doncaster Railway Works to celebrate the next phase of work at the award-winning Pullman Green development in Hexthorpe, central Doncaster.

Countryside is working with Sigma Capital Group, a leading provider of build-to-rent properties, as well as Sage Homes, England’s largest provider of newly built affordable homes, to create a broad mixed-tenure offer at Pullman Green – a development that was recently recognised as the best large development in Yorkshire at The Yorkshires Residential Real Estate Awards.

All three organisations were joined by representatives of Doncaster Council to officially mark the next phase of the project that is set to continue with the transformation of this brownfield site and the wider area.

Chris Penn, Managing Director, Yorkshire, Countryside: “Partnerships with registered providers and local authorities underpin our entire business model at Countryside. Through collaboration with partners such as Sage Homes and Sigma, our development portfolio remains diverse, delivering the homes that people need in the areas that need them most. It was fantastic to welcome to the site representatives from the local authority, who have been instrumental in getting this development to where it is now, a development that is delivering much needed homes to Hexthorpe.”

Councillor Glyn Jones, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business at Doncaster Council, commented: “It is fantastic to see the site and see the scope for development on what is an exciting project – one of the biggest brownfield regeneration sites developed. This is a massive boost for the Hexthorpe area and will regenerate an area so close to the city centre. Building quality homes for Doncaster residents is central to our five-year Housing Delivery Plan and we’re looking forward to seeing the progression of this particular scheme.”

Countryside is re-purposing the former railway works to create a thriving community of 671 homes, 266 of which will be for open sale, 209 for rent, managed by Sigma Capital, and 196 affordable homes, which will be managed by Sage Homes. Countryside has already handed over some homes to the partners, with 226 of the affordable and rented properties currently occupied. Work will now commence on the open market plots.

The site also includes land designated as greenbelt which will form part of over ten acres of public open space and ecological areas for residents and the wider community to benefit from. This will include a beautifully landscaped footpath along the River Don. Countryside will also be investing over half a million pounds into local education provision, as part of the legal agreement with the Council.

Lee Catterall, Senior Project Manager at Sigma, commented: “We are thrilled to announce that we will be delivering an additional 39 units to this development. We have worked in strong partnership with Countryside for over 15 years to supply homes to areas that have an undersupply of high quality and attainable properties to rent. We have no doubt that Pullman Green will provide an excellent hub for a growing community amongst residents and will be an asset to the Hexthorpe area.”

Rizwan Khan, Head of Investment and Partnerships at Sage Homes, commented: “Every one of the 196 affordable homes we’re providing at Pullman Green is going to families in housing need from Doncaster Council’s waiting list. We look forward to continuing our work with Countryside to deliver even more brand new, quality and energy-efficient affordable homes for the local community in Hexthorpe.”