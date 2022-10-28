Weekly Planning Applications: 27 October 2022

The following planning applications have been received. You can view them online by clicking on the application number below or via our search page.

DEVELOPMENT AFFECTING THE SETTING OF A LISTED BUILDING (LB) AND/OR THE CHARACTER OR APPEARANCE OF A CONSERVATION AREA (CA)

Pavement Outside 20 High Street. Installation of a multifunction Hub unit, 2.6m in height, with integral advertisement display and defibrillator. 22/1386/FUL (CA)

Pavement Outside 99 South Street. Installation of a multifunction Hub unit, 2.6m in height, with integral advertisement display and defibrillator. 22/1388/FUL (CA)

Pavement Outside 250 High Street. Installation of a multifunction Hub unit, 2.6m in height, with integral advertisement display and defibrillator. 22/1382/FUL (CA)

2 Friars Walk. Entrance canopy and associated supporting columns over principal entrance door. 22/1412/FUL (CA&LB)

7 Lower Summerlands. Retention of existing outbuilding use as ancillary accommodation. 22/1060/FUL (CA&LB)

10 Manston Terrace. Removal of existing porch and external staircase, new windows, new roof to sunroom and replacement external gate. 22/1341/FUL (CA)

19 Matford Avenue. Full width rear dormer extension. 22/1425/FUL (CA)

LISTED BUILDING APPLICATIONS

2 Friars Walk. Entrance canopy and associated supporting columns over principal entrance door. 22/1413/LBC

PLANNING APPLICATIONS

Shenton, Pennsylvania Road. Alterations and extension to dwelling. 22/1455/FUL *

4 Lands Road. First-floor extension over the existing garage. 22/1365/FUL *

5 Woolsery Avenue. Installation of 8 x JAM60S10-340PR 340 Watt Panels (JA Solar) Solar PV panels on the Dorma flat roof of existing loft conversion. 22/1434/FUL *

6 Ribston Avenue. New Entrance Porch and relocation of existing single storey garage. 22/1424/FUL *

10 Birchy Barton Hill. Single storey side extension and replacing rear structure with conservatory. 22/1407/FUL *

11 Mallard Road. Proposed extension and alteration to extend warehouse and office facilities. 22/1359/FUL *

21 High Meadow. Amendment to front porch. 22/1436/FUL *

30 Quarry Park Road. First floor side and rear extension (Resubmission of application ref. 22/0159/FUL allowed at appeal on 02 September 2022). 22/1258/FUL *

READVERTISEMENT (14DAYS)

Buckerell Lodge Hotel. Construction of 63 Retirement Apartments (Category II Type Sheltered Housing) with communal facilities and car parking (revised plans).. 22/0770/FUL