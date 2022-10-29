All street lights to be LED by next year

All street lights on Hackney’s public highways are set to have an LED lantern by 2023 – reducing energy consumption from street lights by up to 60% and helping to tackle the climate crisis.

The Council’s Cabinet this week approved £1.25m to update the remaining 1,124 of Hackney’s street lights that do not have an LED lantern. 2,394 new LED lanterns were installed in 2021/22.

The programme is part of the Council’s ambitions to rebuild a greener Hackney after the pandemic as part of its ambitions to reach net zero by 2040.

