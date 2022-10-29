BLOG: “We are working hard to achieve change”

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Cllr Pam Thomas, reflects on this year’s Black History Month…

“As October and Black History Month draw to a close, I have been reflecting on the importance and significance of these national milestones and celebrations.

“Black History Month is a time to acknowledge and celebrate the contribution that people of Black and Asian heritage have made to Britain.

“‘Time For Change – Action not Words’ was this year’s theme, highlighting the importance of being an ally and taking actions to create a fairer and more racially just society.

“Liverpool has played its part in Black History – it’s the home of Europe’s oldest Black community as well as being the site of Europe’s oldest Chinatown. It was the city which elected the UK’s first Black female mayor.

“The council is proactive in its work to progress race equality and inclusion of all protected groups. Our work to progress our Equality Objectives is ongoing. The Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Delivery Plan outlines the actions we will be taking to achieve a fairer society and increase opportunities for residents and staff.

“We understand the negative impact of racial inequalities and discriminatory practices which are embedded in the systems and structures of our society and workspaces. We are working to identify further actions that we can take to progress equality, diversity and inclusion. Earlier this year, I attended the Black and Ethnic Minority Staff Network and heard their concerns about career progression. The network has supplied ideas on how these issues can be addressed. Their work will inform the actions we will take to change the outcomes for Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority staff to progress in our organisation.

“We have a longstanding commitment to equality and integration. We are continuously working at, and embedding these principles in our city and workforce. Our city has been, and continues to be, a welcoming city – we support Refugee Resettlement programmes. People who have settled in the city, some due to traumatic world events, make a valued contribution to the cultural diversity which strengthens our city’s reputation globally.

As I reflect on this year’s Black History Month theme, I am reminded that, whilst there is still a lot of action that needs to be taken before race equality is embedded, we are working hard to achieve the changes needed.”

For more on Liverpool City Council’s commitment to promoting equality, diversity and inclusion, please visit our website.