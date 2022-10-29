Council appoints new Director of Economy and Environment

David is chief executive of the local enterprise partnership GFirst and the appointment will see him seconded to the council for four days a week.

He will remain as chief executive of the LEP for the remaining day and will begin the secondment on 1 November 2022, which will be on a three-month rolling basis.

It comes as the county council is preparing a bid for a ‘County Deal’, which would see it gain additional economic powers and also see the LEP included within the council.

The move will strengthen the bid and ease the transition towards working more closely with the LEP if the ‘County Deal’ application proves to be successful.

County Deals were launched by the government last year, with the aim of helping to level up the UK by giving regions the same powers metro mayors have enjoyed in larger cities.

They aim to promote investment, drive growth, create new jobs and improve public services.

The County Deal bid is currently being prepared but there is no timescale yet on when it may be submitted.

The proposal for David to join the county council was approved by the GFirst LEP board and he will take over responsibility for waste and environment, libraries and registration and employment and skills.

Cllr Mark Hawthorne, leader of Gloucestershire County Council, said: “David will bring great experience and knowledge to the council so I’m delighted to welcome him. This appointment will allow for closer, more coordinated working between us and the LEP so we can achieve our aims and ambitions together.

“He will help to drive the economy of the county forward and strengthen our bid for a County Deal.”

David Owen said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the county council, working alongside my role with GFirst LEP, to support businesses and sustainable economic growth for Gloucestershire.

“We’ve worked successfully in partnership for over a decade and this move presents a great opportunity to move towards a county deal that incorporates the wider partnership and talents of GFirst LEP”

Ruth Dooley, Chair of GFirst LEP and Partner at Hazlewoods LLP, said: “David’s secondment to Gloucestershire County Council is a very positive step in charting the course for GFirst LEP’s future in a new devolved structure.

“It is key that GFirst LEP continues to represent the independent voice of business in Gloucestershire and to support the economic growth and prosperity of our county.”