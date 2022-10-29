Dentists forced to prescribe unnecessary antibiotics for toothache in pandemic

The COVID-19 restrictions preventing dentists in England from providing face-to-face treatment required some to unnecessarily prescribe antibiotics for dental pain, a study by University of Manchester researchers has shown.

The results of the study were based on an analysis of NHS dental antibiotic prescribing data in England from before and during the pandemic, and an online survey in 2021 of 159 NHS dentists across England.

The paper is published in the British Dental journal today (28 October) ahead of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (18-24 November) which aims to tackle the global emergency of antibiotic resistance.

Lead author Dr Wendy Thompson a practising NHS dentist and clinical researcher at The University of Manchester said: “We show that Covid-19 restrictions caused widespread frustration among dentists who know that procedures rather than prescriptions are generally the safest and quickest fix for toothache.

“Though dental infections can be dangerous, most toothache is not caused by infection, so is not helped by antibiotics at all. Even small infections are best treated without antibiotics.”

When lack of high-grade PPE masks meant initially dental practices were forced to close, NHS officials told dentists to perform diagnosis and management remotely by phone.

It was only rarely that dentists could refer patients to specially set up urgent dental centres (UDCs) for hands-on treatment.

Half of the dentists surveyed from across England’s regions reported that, during the first phase of COVID-19 restrictions from March to June 2020, their referrals to a UDC had been rejected because the patient had not first taken antibiotics.

One dentist told the research team: “I lied a lot. When patients had pulpitis [toothache caused by inflammation not infection], I told them to say that I’d prescribed antibiotics as a means of being seen at the Hub. Antibiotic would not have been appropriate.”

Another said: “Patients were refused to be seen at an urgent dental centre for treatment until they’d had antibiotics.”