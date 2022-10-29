Leeds businesses and charities invited to sustainable business travel event

Leeds City Council is inviting professionals to attend a free online conference on Monday that will see experts share inspiration, opportunities, and advice to help businesses, charities, and other organisations looking to reduce their emissions from transport.

The ‘Journey to Zero: Greening Business Travel’ morning event marks the end of the council’s popular electric vehicle trial scheme, delivered in partnership with National Highways. Over two years the project helped dozens of local enterprises find out first-hand whether plug-in vehicles were right for their work.

As a result of the scheme, more than half of participating organisations said they were now considering switching (or had already switched) one or more vehicles to cleaner, greener models. An even greater proportion of participants, 79%, said that their experience had changed their opinion towards electric vehicles for the better.

Over the trial scheme’s lifetime, trial participants travelled more than 300,000 zero emission miles in 52 borrowed vans. The vehicles will now be used by officers in a wide range of council services. With more than 384 electric vehicles currently in operation, the council’s fleet is believed to include more EVs than any other local authority in the country.

Having supported nearly 200 organisations to trial electric vehicles and learning what works, it is hoped that sharing insights from the scheme will help more enterprises looking to transition to cleaner, greener transport themselves.

The council has also confirmed that a range of respected industry and policy experts will present on different aspects of corporate transport decarbonisation and will take part in a live open discussion answering questions from the audience.

Speakers include representatives from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, Energy Saving Trust, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, Element Energy, Fore Consulting, National Highways, EB Charging, and the Institute for Transport Studies at the University of Leeds.

They will explore the present and future opportunities and support for businesses looking to cut their carbon emissions from transport including the use of electric and hydrogen vehicles, the role of effective travel planning, and what the national strategy for net zero transport means for businesses.

‘Decarbonising’ transport was identified as a key aim of the Connecting Leeds Transport Strategy which was approved earlier this year—in line with the city’s 2019 Climate Emergency declaration. Greenhouse gas emissions from transport are responsible for around a third of the district’s carbon footprint, according to the Leeds Climate Commission.

Official data shows that there are now more than 35,500 plug-in vehicles registered in Leeds—the majority owned by companies—having more than tripled in just two years. The council is working to accelerate the shift towards cleaner, greener vehicles as part of its climate action plan.

Councillor Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate at Leeds City Council said:

“The popularity of our EV Trials scheme showed that there are many local businesses and charities that are keen to play their part in the city’s journey to net zero.

“However, we know that some of those interested in choosing greener transport options aren’t sure of the best way to get started and require a little extra support.

“We want to help all those trying to reduce their own impact on the environment and that is why I am proud to be hosting this virtual event on Monday which brings together experts from across the country to share advice, knowledge, and opportunities to help local businesses and charities.

Event speakers include:

Cllr Helen Hayden | Executive Member for Infrastructure and Climate, Leeds City Council

Chloe Livingstone | Deputy Head of Stakeholder Engagement, International and Briefing, Office for Zero Emission Vehicles

Andrew Bean | Principal Air Quality Advisor, National Highways

Ellie Salvidge | Senior Project Officer, Leeds City Council

Andy Parry | Service Centre Manager, City Sprint

Joseph Walters | Assistant Programme Manager, Energy Saving Trust

Sukky Choongh | Environmental Manager, Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders

Professor Jillian Anable | Professor of Transport and Energy, Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds

Eleanor Krige | Consultant, Element Energy

Charlotte Best | Senior Transport Planner, Fore Consulting

Ewhen Chymera | Transport Planner, Leeds City Council

David Gee | Senior Regional Sales Director, EB Charging

For more information about the event and to register your free place today, visit Journey to Zero: Greening Business Travel Tickets, Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 09:00 | Eventbrite.

