What do you think about 20mph limits outside of Newton Abbot’s schools?

“We have worked closely with local members and our road safety team and have identified four areas for both mandatory 20mph limits and advisory limits.

“It has been designed in such a way that it will benefit students travelling to and from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Combeshead Academy, Decoy Community Primary School, Wolborough C of E Primary, Highweek Primary and Newton Abbot College.

“We would be grateful for any feedback or suggestions local residents, or businesses may have.”