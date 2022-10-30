This Girl Can sessions are proving a big hit in Wonford

Free fitness sessions at Wonford Sports Centre are allowing women and girls to try out a big range of group activities designed to boost health and wellbeing.

This Girl Can sessions are being held at the centre until Christmas – and all are free to attend for anyone who is not already an Exeter Leisure member.

This Girl Can, funded by The National Lottery, is designed for women and girls to get more active in ways that work best for them, with a strong emphasis on having fun.

The sessions at Wonford, which have been funded by Live and Move, include everything from Pilates and Yoga to Women’s Football and Badminton.

Cllr Josie Parkhouse, Lead Councillor for Leisure and Physical Activity, decided to try Boxfit as part of 12 Moves in 12 Months – a year-long challenge aimed at increasing wellbeing and activity.

12 Moves aims to champion some of the amazing community groups and organisations in Exeter who are supporting people to be more active in their daily lives.

Boxfit combines all the attributes of boxing – and the ability to pack a punch – with exercise like running and stretching.

Cllr Parkhouse said: “This program for non-members of the gym is for girls and women and is about getting people active and encouraging them to participate in lots of different activities that are all free. It’s an amazing program that’s running for a couple more months.

“Today I’m doing Boxfit which I’m really excited about. I haven’t done it before, so it will be something new for me and I’m sure for a lot of the other people that are coming as well.

“I think it’s really important for people to get active, not just physically for their physical health, but also for their mental health. It’s great for people to come together socially and do something as a group, and I think this is such a great opportunity for people to come along with a friend and try something new for free.”

Instructor Jo Hall said: “All the classes are free and people can try out as many as they want, as many times as they like. Obviously the idea is that we’ll get people into fitness who wouldn’t normally be thinking about coming to classes.

“Some people don’t know the classes exist or what they’re about and sometimes they’re a bit afraid to just try something. So I think the idea that there’s other people in the same boat as them is a really nice feeling, that they’re not the only new person starting a class.

“So I would say just give it a go. There’s no obligation to return, that’s what we always say – if you don’t try it, you won’t know whether you find something that you love.”

The programme, which runs until Christmas, is:

Monday

09.30 – 10.30 – Badminton Turn up and play (Wonford Sports Centre)

10.00 – 11.00 – Walk & Talk (Outdoors)

10.30 – 11.30 – Introduction into the gym (Wonford Sports Centre)

17.15 – 18.00 – Beginners Indoor cycling (Wonford Sports Centre)

Tuesday

09.30 – 10.30 – Pilates (Wonford Community Centre)

09.30 – 10.30 – Total Body Workout (Wonford Sports Centre)

16.30 – 17.30 – Teen Boxfit (11-15yrs) (Wonford Sports Centre)

17.30 – 18.15 – Boxfit (Wonford Sports Centre)

18.15 – 19.00 – Girls football under 7-10yrs (Outdoors)

18.15 – 18.30 – Introduction to Body Pump (Wonford Sports Centre)

18.30 – 19.30 – Body Pump (Wonford Sports Centre)

19:00 – 20.00 – Womens football (Outdoors)

Wednesday

09.00 – 10.00 – Badminton Turn up and play (Wonford Sports Centre)

10.00 – 11.00 – Yoga (Wonford Community Centre)

10.30 – 11.30 – Introduction into the gym (Wonford Sports Centre)

16.30 – 17.30 – Teen Gym introduction (11-15yrs) (Wonford Sports Centre)

17.30 – 18.30 – Circuits (Wonford Sports Centre)

17.30 – 18.30 – Yoga (Wonford Community Centre)

18.00 – 19.00 – Couch 2 5K (Starting 12 Oct) (Outdoors) Please register for this session

Thursday

09.30 – 10.15 – Boxfit (Wonford Sports Centre)

10.00 – 12 Noon – Coffee & Chat (Wonford Community Centre)

10.15 – 11.00 – Total Body Workout (Wonford Sports Centre)

12.45 – 13.45 – Pilates (Wonford Community Centre)

Friday

09.30 – 10.30 – Body Conditioning (Wonford Sports Centre)

10.30 – 11.30 – Introduction into the Gym (Wonford Sports Centre)

18.00 – 19.30 – Self-defence (4-week block between 7 – 28 Oct) (Wonford Sports Centre) Please register for this session

Saturday

09.00 – 10.00 – Badminton Turn up and play (Wonford Sports Centre)

09.30 – 10.30 – Beginners indoor cycling (Wonford Sports Centre)

Sunday