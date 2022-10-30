Unlicensed scrap metal collector fined by magistrates

A scrap metal collector who failed to get a licence from Eden District Council has been handed a bill almost £1500 by Magistrates.

Isaac Carrigan of Newtown, Blackford, near Carlisle was seen by one of the Council’s Environmental Enforcement Officers collecting metal items from a property in the Pategill area of Penrith.

Mr Carrigan was successfully prosecuted for unlicensed scrap metal dealing, which can incur a fine of up to £5000.

He was found guilty of the offence at Carlisle Magistrates Court on 12 October 2022, when he was given a fine of £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264, along with costs of £566.40.

An Eden District Council spokesperson said: “The Council’s Environmental Enforcement team are very pleased with the result of this case.

“We are warning those who travel into Eden to collect scrap without a licence, in no uncertain terms: if we catch you, we will prosecute you.

“Householders should also be aware that they must only allow their waste to be taken away by individuals or companies who have the correct licenses and permits”.

