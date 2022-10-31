Monday, October 31, 2022
Christmas and New Year recycling and waste collections

This article is from Issue 9 of our residents’ magazine, Dorset Council News, delivered to households in November 2022. You can also read the magazine online here or listen to an audio version.  

Usual collection dayRevised collection day
Friday 23 DecemberNo change
Monday 26 DecemberTuesday 27 December
Tuesday 27 DecemberWednesday 28 December
Wednesday 28 DecemberThursday 29 December
Thursday 29 DecemberFriday 30 December
Friday 30 DecemberSaturday 31 December
Monday 2 JanuaryNo change

Please refer to your calendar or visit dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/check-your-bin-day to check your collection days.

  1. We will collect up to two extra sacks of rubbish beside your bin on your first rubbish collection after Christmas Day
  2. No garden waste collections will take place from Christmas Eve until Monday 9 January
  3. Household recycling centres are open from 9am to 4pm daily, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
  4. Extra recycling (including glass and food) will be collected on your recycling collection day. Please separate it and place in a suitable sturdy container (no bags) that can be easily lifted by one person
  5. Please help our crews by putting your glass out for collection before Christmas.

Christmas trees

We do not collect Christmas trees of any kind with rubbish or recycling at the kerbside.

However, you can recycle your real Christmas tree by: –

  • home composting it
  • cutting it up and placing it in your garden waste bin
  • taking it to a household recycling centre
  • booking a Christmas tree collection with a Dorset-based charity

Festive recycling

  1. Remember you can recycle in your kerbside recycling bin:
    wrapping paper (not foil or glittery paper, please)
    cardboard boxes and recyclable packaging (not polystyrene)
  2. Christmas cards (not glittery) and envelopes.
  3. Please place cooked and uncooked food in your food waste bin.
    See what items can be recycled at the kerbside at dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/which-bin





