Christmas and New Year recycling and waste collections

This article is from Issue 9 of our residents’ magazine, Dorset Council News, delivered to households in November 2022. You can also read the magazine online here or listen to an audio version.

Usual collection day Revised collection day Friday 23 December No change Monday 26 December Tuesday 27 December Tuesday 27 December Wednesday 28 December Wednesday 28 December Thursday 29 December Thursday 29 December Friday 30 December Friday 30 December Saturday 31 December Monday 2 January No change

Please refer to your calendar or visit dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/check-your-bin-day to check your collection days.

We will collect up to two extra sacks of rubbish beside your bin on your first rubbish collection after Christmas Day No garden waste collections will take place from Christmas Eve until Monday 9 January Household recycling centres are open from 9am to 4pm daily, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Extra recycling (including glass and food) will be collected on your recycling collection day. Please separate it and place in a suitable sturdy container (no bags) that can be easily lifted by one person Please help our crews by putting your glass out for collection before Christmas.

Christmas trees

We do not collect Christmas trees of any kind with rubbish or recycling at the kerbside.

However, you can recycle your real Christmas tree by: –

home composting it

cutting it up and placing it in your garden waste bin

taking it to a household recycling centre

booking a Christmas tree collection with a Dorset-based charity

Festive recycling