Christmas and New Year recycling and waste collections
|Usual collection day
|Revised collection day
|Friday 23 December
|No change
|Monday 26 December
|Tuesday 27 December
|Tuesday 27 December
|Wednesday 28 December
|Wednesday 28 December
|Thursday 29 December
|Thursday 29 December
|Friday 30 December
|Friday 30 December
|Saturday 31 December
|Monday 2 January
|No change
Please refer to your calendar or visit dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/check-your-bin-day to check your collection days.
- We will collect up to two extra sacks of rubbish beside your bin on your first rubbish collection after Christmas Day
- No garden waste collections will take place from Christmas Eve until Monday 9 January
- Household recycling centres are open from 9am to 4pm daily, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
- Extra recycling (including glass and food) will be collected on your recycling collection day. Please separate it and place in a suitable sturdy container (no bags) that can be easily lifted by one person
- Please help our crews by putting your glass out for collection before Christmas.
Christmas trees
We do not collect Christmas trees of any kind with rubbish or recycling at the kerbside.
However, you can recycle your real Christmas tree by: –
- home composting it
- cutting it up and placing it in your garden waste bin
- taking it to a household recycling centre
- booking a Christmas tree collection with a Dorset-based charity
Festive recycling
- Remember you can recycle in your kerbside recycling bin:
wrapping paper (not foil or glittery paper, please)
cardboard boxes and recyclable packaging (not polystyrene)
- Christmas cards (not glittery) and envelopes.
- Please place cooked and uncooked food in your food waste bin.
See what items can be recycled at the kerbside at dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/which-bin