Extended opening hours to support residents with advice and information on cost of living issues

Operating hours are being extended at two city council Neighbourhood Advice and Information Centres to help support people through the cost of living crisis.

With effect from tomorrow (November 1) until further notice, the following locations will be open from 4.30pm to 7pm on Tuesdays and from 10am-1pm on Saturdays:

Erdington Advice Centre, 67 Sutton New Road, Erdington, B23 6QT

Northfield Customer Service Centre, 1a Vineyard Road, Northfield, B31 1PG

Those who visit will be able to discuss with council staff any cost of living issues, make checks to ensure they are receiving all the benefits they are entitled to, submit referrals for debt advice via the Money and Pension Service, and explore other financial advice to support them in these difficult times.

Residents are being advised that only support relating directly to cost of living issues will be offered during these extended hours, so anyone with other queries should make contact during the regular opening times.

Cllr Brigid Jones, Deputy Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “With all the uncertainty that people face at this time, we want to make sure that as much trusted advice and information as possible is available to those who need it.

“Face-to-face contact is an incredibly important thing for some people on topics as sensitive and worrying as these, so we hope the extended opening hours will be of value for anyone seeking help.

“If you are struggling our message is clear – you are not alone and we will, within the resources we have, do everything we can during this crisis to offer support, advice and information.”

Extended hours are also being offered via the council’s contact centre for those who are unable to make face-to-face meetings or prefer using the phone.

If you are experiencing immediate problems, please call 0121 303 1116. The opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm, and Saturday 10am to 1pm.

The council’s website also has a wide range of advice and information, including details on initiatives such as the recently-launched Birmingham Warm Welcome Spaces.

To find out more, visit: www.birmingham.gov.uk/livingsupport