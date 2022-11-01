Tuesday, November 1, 2022
15 °C New York, US

News Anyway

The latest news and views from around the world

Give the gift of a warm Christmas

Post Views: 93







This article is from Issue 9 of our residents’ magazine, Dorset Council News, delivered to households in November 2022. You can also read the magazine online here or listen to an audio version.  

If you receive a Winter Fuel Payment but can manage without it, did you know you can donate it to support Dorset residents who need a little extra help.

We are supporting the Dorset Community Foundation’s Surviving Winter appeal which provides grants of up to £200 for people who would face the choice between eating well and keeping their own home warm.

To donate, visit dorsetcommunityfoundation.org or telephone 01202 670815





Source link

Show More

Related Articles