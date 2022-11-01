Give the gift of a warm Christmas

This article is from Issue 9 of our residents’ magazine, Dorset Council News, delivered to households in November 2022. You can also read the magazine online here or listen to an audio version.

If you receive a Winter Fuel Payment but can manage without it, did you know you can donate it to support Dorset residents who need a little extra help.

We are supporting the Dorset Community Foundation’s Surviving Winter appeal which provides grants of up to £200 for people who would face the choice between eating well and keeping their own home warm.

To donate, visit dorsetcommunityfoundation.org or telephone 01202 670815