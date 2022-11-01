New artwork at Worsbrough Mill celebrates almost 400 years of flour production





A stunning new artwork installed in Worsbrough Mill Country Park, celebrates the well-loved visitor attractions’ long history of flour production and links to the growth of wheat and grain.

‘Colour Crops’ has been created by local artists Lenny and Whale who worked with children from Worsbrough Common Primary School during the early development stages of the project. The children’s drawings of wheat and their colour choices were a catalyst for the early designs and led to the final bold and dramatic piece that represents wheat and its significance to Worsbrough.

The artwork includes six brightly coloured carved poles that stand two meters tall and can be seen close to the main courtyard of the Mill. Already a hit with visitors they are another successful addition to the beautiful array of public art that can now be found in the Country Park.

A celebration of ancient grain and the traditional milling process that still takes place at the Mill, the artwork was also inspired by the use of wheat and grain during Ancient Egyptian times and links to an exciting new exhibition recently opened at Experience Barnsley Museum, one of Barnsley Museums six free attractions. Tut’ 22: the life of Tutankhamun explores Tutankhamen’s life during the 14th century BC, with themes including food production, cooking, and dietary habits. Since the ancient Egyptians are well-known for their wheat production methods and bread making skills, the curator of the exhibition, Professor Joann Fletcher, has provided advice and provided historical detail which has influenced the design of the artwork.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “Worsbrough Mill’s history is fascinating. A producer of flour using traditional methods for hundreds of years, it was important for us celebrate this important industry and the skills that still live on through the Millers and bakers. This community led project has inspired local children to think about the importance of the Mill in terms of food production and how wheat is a crucial part of that process. The artwork is stunning and a real asset to the country park which continues to flourish, becoming an ever more special place to visit.”

For more information about Worsbrough Mill visit www.worsbrough-mill.com