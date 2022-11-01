Residents to help name Babergh and Mid Suffolk’s new bin lorries » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils launch competition to help them name their new environmentally-friendly bin lorries – in the biggest upgrade to their fleet in almost 10 years.

From 31 October, residents across Babergh and Mid Suffolk are being invited to submit names for 22 brand-new bin lorries.

The new additions – a £2m investment by the councils – will replace many of their current lorries, having emptied around a combined 40 million bins over their working lifetimes.

The competition launches to mark the councils’ biggest upgrade to their 35-strong waste fleet in almost 10 years.

The new lorries are set to hit the roads later this winter. They will be fuelled by certified sustainable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) produced from waste cooking oil, after Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils became the first rural UK councils to switch to the fuel last year. This will enable them to continue slashing their carbon emissions by up to 90%, as well as reducing other pollutants.

The councils hope the competition will inspire residents to get creative with wordplay. They will especially be on the lookout for fun and humorous names that combine recycling and waste-related words with references to films, celebrities and more.

Residents of all ages can submit their name ideas via the councils’ website. A parent or guardian will need to submit suggestions on behalf of children under 16.

The competition closes at midnight on Sunday 13 November, with winners being contacted later in the year.

Cllr Elisabeth Malvisi, cabinet member for environment at Babergh District Council, said: “Collecting your bin is one of our most visible jobs. And, as you’d expect, having a modern and reliable fleet is essential. “The lorries are also playing a key role in reducing our carbon emissions after we became the first rural councils in the UK to use HVO fuel last year. “We know how much our crews’ arrival is anticipated by many each week. So, what better way to get residents involved than by inviting them to have a bit of fun naming the bin lorries that pass their doors, doing over 100,000 collections every week!”