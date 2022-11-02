All about adult social care – Coventry City Council

Anyone interested in finding out more about adult social care services in Coventry are being encouraged to pop-in to an adult services social care information day.

Coventry City Council’s adult social care service is offering people the chance to find out more about care services in the city.

The event, between 10am and 3pm on Thursday 10 November, is being held at the Central Methodist Hall in the city centre.

Dozens of services will be featured. One example is information on adaptations that can make the home more manageable for people who have recently been discharged from hospital.

Staff will be on hand to explain about things like support if you are a carer or advise on energy saving and keeping warm in the home.

Visitors are being encouraged to call in anytime for however long they can spare.

Staff will be on hand to have a chat and cup of tea and you can get to know the teams working in a range of services.

Examples of what will be featured:

Having a social care assessment and what to expect

Support if you’re caring for someone

Technology, equipment and adaptations that can support

How to get involved and make a difference

Advice on energy and keeping warm

Paying for care and what to expect

Benefits advice

Working in Adult Social Care

Shared Lives

Cllr Mal Mutton, Cabinet Member for Adult Services, said:

“We want to hold an information day because we want to raise awareness about the range of adult social care services we provide to people. There will be lots of stalls and staff that people can take a closer look at. It maybe you want to attend on behalf of an older relation, or you may be interested in working in care services. You may even be carer for a friend or family member. Whatever you want to find out about we’d love to see you there.”

This is a friendly event open to anyone wanting to find out more about services across Adult Social Care. So please pop along. Even if you just fancy a tea or coffee.

Central Methodist Hall is on Warwick Lane, Coventry, CV1 2HA