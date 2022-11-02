Theatre-based creative arts sessions set to support dementia research

A University of Northampton (UON) academic is looking to ‘get the show on the road’ with theatre-based creative arts sessions to support dementia research.

The research (a collaboration between UON and the University of Derby) is looking at the impact arts in health workshops can have for people with younger onset dementia and their family or caregiver(s).

The aim is to see how these sessions can improve quality of life, family relationships and the ability to support someone with a dementia diagnosis under the age of 65.

To introduce volunteers to the research team and the project’s aims and objectives, the team is running a fun, taster, creative arts session on 7 December 2022, from 2-3.30pm at Derby Theatre for people diagnosed with young onset dementia, and their family members, friends, or caregivers.

The research, which is funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, starts in earnest in the new year with 10-weekly creative arts workshops, starting 18 January 2023. Attendees will be part of a research project involving three interviews and questionnaires.

Dr Alison Ward, Associate Professor in Health Research at the University of Northampton, is part of the team and she says: “This is such an exciting opportunity, and we encourage anyone to come and give our taster session and the workshops a try. The workshops will include a range of different creative activities that are suitable for anyone to take part in.”

Dr Clive Holmwood, Lead Investigator for the project and Associate Professor in the Discipline of Therapeutic Arts at the University of Derby, said: “We are really looking forward to working with people who have had a diagnosis of dementia at a younger age, together with their family or friends. The aim is that this arts-based research will meaningfully support the attachment between those who take part and that it can strengthen bonds, support quality of life and do so in a way that is fun and engaging.”

If you want to take part in the sessions and the research, or you know people who might, please email: cdrg@derby.ac.uk