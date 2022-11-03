Apply now for the latest round of the Ignite Fund – join Croydon’s plans for London Borough of Culture 2023 – Newsroom

Artists and cultural organisations are invited to apply for grants of up to £10k to take part in Croydon’s London Borough of Culture 2023 plans.

Launching in April 2023, Croydon’s tenure as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s London Borough of Culture is set to be an unforgettable year – celebrating Croydon’s unique culture and bringing together diverse communities in every corner of the borough.

The latest round of the Ignite Fund supports community arts organisations and local people to get directly involved with Croydon’s London Borough of Culture Programme. Medium sized projects have until Friday 18 November to apply for funding.

Croydon will put its communities at the heart of its London Borough of Culture plans, with home-grown talent and locally produced events appearing alongside international headliners.

All bids through the Ignite Fund are being evaluated by a community steering group of 30 cultural partners from across Croydon.

Members of the steering board and Croydon’s arts community will also be participating in a meet the funders event this Thursday 3 November, hosted at Stanley Arts. Organisations will have the opportunity to ask questions about the Ignite Fund and other third-party funding available throughout London Borough of Culture 2023.

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon, said: “We want our London Borough of Culture programme to bring together residents, artists and cultural groups across Croydon – showcasing our fantastic communities and culture. The Ignite Fund is a great opportunity for a broad range of community organisations to get directly involved in our programme for 2023 and I encourage all eligible projects to apply for support. Watch this space for more exciting events and projects yet to come.”

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: “Croydon is gearing up for an incredible year as the Mayor’s London Borough of Culture 2023 and I am looking forward to what’s in store. The Ignite Fund is a fantastic way for artists and organisations to take part and the grants are available across a range of creative ideas. Whether it’s music, art, dance or drama – this will be a wonderful chance for the people of Croydon to celebrate the very best culture right on their doorstep.”

Find out more and apply for the Ignite Fund here.

About London Borough of Culture

Croydon was named London Borough of Culture 2023 after a successful bid to the Mayor of London in March 2020, winning a grant of £1.35m. The London Borough of Culture programme has been created by the Mayor of London to put culture at the heart of local communities, illuminating the character and diversity of London’s boroughs and showing culture is for everyone.