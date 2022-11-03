Trust launches ‘Winter Wellness’ campaign for 2022

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) is launching a campaign to raise awareness of where to seek help for your mental wellbeing this winter.

The Trust’s annual ‘Winter Wellness’ campaign aims to reach those who may be struggling this festive season and to offer advice on how to support loved ones who might be in need.

While the festive period can be a time of fun, it is also common for people feel lonely, stressed or worried – especially this year, with the pressure of the rising cost of living being faced by so many of us.

We want people to know that they don’t have to feel like this, and to make it as easy as possible for them to find the support they need. Karen O’RourkePatient Information Centre Manager at CNTW

CNTW wants people to know that no matter how negative a situation is, help is at hand, and to make sure everybody is aware of where they can go for guidance.

Karen O’Rourke, Patient Information Centre Manager at CNTW, said: “The festive season can be a time of immense pressure, and it’s often easy to neglect your own personal wellbeing. There are also the darker nights, colder weather and hectic schedules that can make people feel increasingly isolated or lonely.

“We want people to know that they don’t have to feel like this, and to make it as easy as possible for them to find the support they need.”

As part of the campaign, CNTW will be sending information leaflets and posters to a number of locations across the North East and Cumbria, including GP surgeries, libraries, universities and job centres.

21 pubs and bars across the region are also supporting the campaign, including Flares in Newcastle, The Central Bar in Gateshead, The Ivy House in Sunderland, Old Ash Dene in Ashington, The Beehive in Carlisle, and The Colliery Tavern in Boldon. Participating venues will have beer mats and digital screens (where available) displaying information about where people can seek help.

There will also be wellbeing tips and advice on helping a loved one seek help on the Trust’s social media feeds. (Instagram @cntw.nhs, Twitter @CNTWNHS, and on Facebook search ‘CNTW’.)

Organisations interested in taking part in the campaign can email the Trust’s Patient Information Centre at pic@cntw.nhs.uk to request a free Winter Wellness resource pack, or download a copy of the leaflet and poster at www.cntw.nhs.uk/winterwellness

CNTW also has self-help guides on a range of topics from anxiety to sleeping problems and stress. They are available in a range of formats, including audio and British Sign Language, and can be found online at www.cntw.nhs.uk/selfhelp

If you need urgent help, our Freephone numbers are available 24/7:

North Tyneside and Northumberland

• Adults – 0800 652 2861

• Children and young people – 0800 652 2862

• Text for Deaf service users – 07887 625 277

Newcastle and Gateshead

• Adults – 0800 652 2863

• Children and young people – 0800 652 2864

• Text for Deaf service users – 07919 228 548

North Cumbria

• Adults – 0800 652 2865

• Children and young people – 0800 652 2865

• Text for Deaf service users – 07795 656 226

Sunderland and South Tyneside

• Adults – 0800 652 2867

• Children and young people – 0800 652 2868

• Text for Deaf service users – 07889 036 280

CNTW is a leading provider of mental health and disability services in the North East and north Cumbria.