Activate Learning team up with charity to offer art classes to Ukrainian residents in Farnham

Activate Learning are delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with Farnham based Arts charity, Creative Response, to deliver free Community Learning classes for Ukrainian guests in the West Surrey area.

Creative Response is an independent, arts related organisation established and run by professional practising artists who share their practice with vulnerable people.

Commencing on Monday 7 November, 9.30am – 2.30pm, Activate Learning and Creative Response will be hosting Arts and Crafts classes at the Creative Response studio space in West Street, Farnham.

The classes will enable participants to experiment with different mediums, materials and methods of expression including painting, drawing, ceramics, and photography plus much more!