Hear Me, See Me FE Research Event

After the success of last year’s inaugural event, Sandwell College are delighted that the event will be taking place again this year. This year, the Sandwell College Research Network is running the event in partnership with representatives from Walsall, City of Wolverhampton, Dudley and Halesowen Colleges and the Learning and Skills Research Network and are delighted to be hosting Annie Pendrey (Early Years Specialist, Teacher Educator and Author of ‘The Little Book of Reflective Practice’.) as the Key Note Speaker.

The event will be hosted at the Central St Michaels Sixth Form (just across the road from Sandwell College) on Tuesday 15th November from 6pm.

If you would like to attend please book your free place here.

Click here to watch a video from last year’s event.